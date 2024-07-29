Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Unique Properties, an award-winning agency in Dubai’s real estate since 2008, is making a significant splash in the city's secondary market. Leveraging its 16 years of experience and a passion for the industry, the company has already secured 36% of its deals in the secondary market since January 2024. This rapid growth highlights a strategic shift towards capitalizing on the rental and resale potential of Dubai's exceptional properties.

"Over the last 16 years, Unique Properties has become an integral part of the Dubai property market," said Arash Jalili, CEO of Unique Properties. "We've earned this place through customer centricity and a commitment to integrity, transparency, and respect. The secondary market offers immense opportunities for our team to expand its services and empower end users and investors across Dubai."

Capitalizing on a Growing Trend

This move by Unique Properties aligns perfectly with current market trends. According to Deloitte's 10th annual Real Estate Predictions 2024 report, secondary market properties constituted 41% of the total transactions in 2023, with Business Bay, Downtown and Jumeirah Village Circle recording the highest number of transactions. By prioritizing sought-after locations like the thriving urban center of Dubai South, Unique Properties is well-positioned to capitalize on this growing market segment.

Ranked among the top 10 brokerages in Dubai, Unique Properties' success stems from a deep understanding of the region's real estate landscape. By connecting developers in the UAE with buyers from across the world, the agency has sold properties worth more than AED 24 billion across Dubai. Building on its expertise, Unique Properties has achieved rapid growth with its successful sales team, expanding to include two directors and over 35 agents in just six months. The company's growth trajectory is expected to accelerate further with the launch of a fully operational call center in October 2024. This strategic move is projected to create numerous new positions across various departments, including roles in sales, customer service, and other areas, supporting the company's continued expansion in the secondary market.

With a focus on growing both Dubai’s secondary market and Unique Properties' position within it, the following year will see a concerted effort to connect people with resale and rental opportunities in sought-after locations like Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour, District One, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Emaar South, Al Furjan, Emirates Living, and more.

This expansion signifies an exciting new era for Unique Properties and underscores its dedication to fostering Dubai's real estate industry as a whole.

If you’re interested in buying or investing in Dubai’s secondary markets, speak to Unique Properties today on UAE FREE PHONE: 800 18881, TEL: (+971) 44 55 8888 or at info@uniqueproperties.ae.

About Unique Properties

Since 2008, Unique Properties has proudly established itself as a leading real estate agency in Dubai, earning multiple prestigious awards and boasting over 16 years of industry experience. The agency's expertise lies in uncovering the finest investment opportunities in the market.

As trusted partners of renowned developers such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Holding, Damac, and Majid Al Futtaim, Unique Properties is committed to transforming the real estate sector by crafting sophisticated spaces that set new benchmarks with each step. These partnerships ensure access to the best properties and investment options that Dubai has to offer.

In its pursuit of excellence, Unique Properties has recently relocated to a larger, more modern space, reflecting its growth and dedication to providing superior services. The agency has also expanded its offerings to include the secondary market, allowing clients access to an even wider range of real estate options. Additionally, Unique Properties offers a variety of other services, including interior design, property management, PRO and conveyancing, holiday homes, and an investment arm. This expansion ensures the continued delivery of unparalleled service without compromising on the commitment to excellence.

Unique Properties continues to redefine the standards of real estate, creating exceptional living and investment opportunities that stand the test of time. The journey to finding the perfect property starts with Unique Properties, where innovation, quality, and client satisfaction are at the heart of everything they do.

