Unionaire announced its cooperation with Banque Misr, the National Bank of Egypt, Commercial International Bank (CIB), Banque du Caire, Qatar National Bank, and First Abu Dhabi Bank. It also cooperates with installment companies ValU, Aman, Hala, Fawry, Forsa, and Sahola to launch interest-free installment plans and provide broader payment options for customers wishing to purchase electrical appliances through all the company's branches across the country.



Mohamed Fathy Othman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Unionaire Group Technology (UGT), explained that Unionaire Group launched a wide range of electrical appliances on the occasion of Mother's Day, focusing on industrial development in electrical appliances and distributing products that keep pace with the latest technologies in the world, including those powered by artificial intelligence.



Chairman of Unionaire Group noted that the company has launched the latest combi refrigerators, featuring a modern design and advanced technologies to keep food fresher for longer at the lowest price in Egypt, starting at EGP 19,900. One of the refrigerator's most important features is that it uses neon dual cooling technology, or stainless dual cooling, and comes equipped with the latest cooling system that enhances performance and lifespan while saving energy.



Unionaire is an Egyptian industrial group founded in 1995, aiming to manufacture and distribute household and electrical appliances worldwide. Since its founding 30 years ago, the company has had a commercial footprint in more than 100 countries.