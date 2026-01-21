Dubai, UAE – Union Properties PJSC (“Union Properties” or “the Company”) (DFM symbol: UPP) has entered into a landmark exclusive partnership with Hypermedia, the UAE’s most advanced smart DOOH and retail media company, to transform the media infrastructure of Motor City, one of the Dubai’s most distinctive, motorsport-inspired destinations.

Through this long-term collaboration, Hypermedia, a subsidiary of W Group Holding, will design, build, and operate a next-generation media network that seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with iconic architectural forms. The transformation will introduce 3 landmark hoardings, 4 architecturally designed digital gateways, and 24 intelligent two-faced smart MUPIs, creating a premium, strategically curated ecosystem that amplifies brand visibility while enriching Motor City’s dynamic urban experience.

These new assets represent the first phase of a broader citywide uplift; one that brings intelligent, AI-powered media experiences to residents, visitors, and brands, setting a new benchmark for smart urban communication across Dubai’s key communities.

Eng. Amer Khansaheb, CEO and Board Member of Union Properties, stated: “This partnership represents a significant milestone in Motor City’s ongoing transformation. Together with Hypermedia, we are building an intelligent media ecosystem that enhances our community while supporting Dubai’s vision for connected and innovative urban spaces. The integration of advanced digital screens and smart infrastructure goes beyond advertising—it elevates everyday experiences and reflects Motor City’s identity of speed, precision, and energy. This collaboration will further enrich quality of life and strengthen the community’s appeal to residents, visitors, and investors alike.”

"Motor City carries a unique personality rooted in speed, precision, and innovation. Our partnership with Union Properties allows us to translate that identity into a next-generation media ecosystem built for a new era of intelligent DOOH. With advanced digital gates and smart screens, we are creating a network that does more than advertising. It enhances the community, empowers brands, and elevates the everyday experience of residents and visitors,” Hypermedia CEO Philip Matta said.

A New Media Identity Inspired by Speed, Energy, and Innovation

The revitalization of Motor City’s media infrastructure focuses on high-end digital design, strategically integrated into the neighborhood’s motorsport heritage. The digital gates, a signature element of the new network, are engineered with design cues inspired by racetracks, aerodynamic curves, and the streamlined aesthetics of performance cars.

Their dynamic architecture will serve as iconic entry points to the community, capturing the spirit of movement and speed while delivering impactful DOOH visibility for advertisers.

Dubai Motor City is a motorsport-inspired, self-contained community known for its green boulevards, European-style urban planning, and family-friendly lifestyle. Home to the Dubai Autodrome, Kartdrome, and key residential and commercial zones, MotorCity offers a blend of residential charm, sports culture, and strong connectivity to Dubai Marina and Downtown. With parks, schools, fitness facilities, and retail options, it remains one of Dubai’s most vibrant and livable neighborhoods.

About Union Properties

Union Properties PJSC is one of Dubai’s most established master developers, with more than 35 years of experience across Real Estate investment and urban development. Founded in 1987 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market since 1993, the Company is behind some of Dubai’s most recognizable communities, including the celebrated Dubai Motor City.

About Hypermedia

As creators of impact, Hypermedia, a subsidiary of W Group Holding, empowers brands with intelligent DOOH and retail media experiences. Our extensive OOH network across the UAE integrates cutting-edge, technology-driven media with strategically positioned prime locations. Leveraging advanced real-time AI-powered pDOOH, we deliver tailored solutions that maximize engagement and effectiveness for advertisers.

About W Group Holding

W Group Holding is the exclusive powerhouse of digital transformation, engineering the next era of media through strategic investments in digital out-of-home experiences, advanced advertising technology, and AI-driven solutions. Through its subsidiaries, Hypermedia, DXTA, and AiOO, W Group Holding is reshaping the advertising landscape, delivering precision-targeted, data-powered media experiences that drive unmatched impact for brands.

With a comprehensive strategy that integrates cutting-edge AI, programmatic advertising, and infrastructure monetization, W Group Holding is redefining urban engagement, setting new benchmarks in the evolving digital media landscape.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com