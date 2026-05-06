Dubai UAE: Union Coop has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NRTC Dubai International Vegetables & Fruits Trading LLC (NRTC) to support locally produced goods and enhance supply chain efficiency in the UAE.

The MoU was signed in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative, organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, as part of national efforts to strengthen the industrial sector and empower local products.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Shuaib Al Hammadi, Director - Community Relations, Union Coop, and Mr. Mohamed Al Rifai, Group CEO of NRTC, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

The partnership focuses on market development, increasing the presence of UAE-grown products, exploring opportunities in innovation and technology, improving operational efficiency, and launching joint marketing initiatives to support the national economy.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Shuaib Al Hammadi, Director - Community Relations, Union Coop, said: "This partnership represents an important milestone in our vision to support local production and enhance the sustainability of supply chains within the UAE. At Union Coop, we believe in building strategic alliances with trusted partners such as NRTC to deliver added value to consumers, while also supporting the UAE’s direction toward food security and sustainable development."

He added: "We will continue to advance our operational and commercial ecosystem in line with global best practices. This agreement opens new avenues for collaboration in innovation and marketing, further strengthening the competitiveness of UAE products in local markets."

Mr. Mohamed Al Rifai, Group CEO of NRTC, added, “This partnership reinforces our commitment to strengthening the UAE’s supply chain ecosystem and advancing the role of locally produced goods in the market. Together with Union Coop, we aim to enhance efficiency, drive innovation, and deliver greater value to consumers.

Union Coop’s leadership in supporting local products makes them a strategic partner as we continue to contribute to the UAE’s food security goals and sustainable economic growth.”

The agreement supports broader efforts to enhance integration across the UAE’s food and trade sectors in line with national economic and development goals.