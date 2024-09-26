Dubai, UAE: Union Coop, in collaboration with Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital in Dubai, organized an event titled ‘Wheels of Happiness’ aimed at bringing joy to young patients in the hospital's nephrology department. This initiative is part of Union Coop's community responsibility efforts to support and uplift children undergoing treatment, where they distributed valuable gifts to the young patients.

The event was attended by prominent figures including Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Chief Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, Dr. Abdulla Al Khayat, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, and Dr. Ali Al Hammadi, Director of Clinical Planning & Strategic Partnerships at the hospital, along with several staff members from both sides.

During the event, gifts were distributed to the hospitalized children, reflecting Union Coop's commitment to supporting the unique initiatives of Al Jalila Hospital, which is recognized as a leading healthcare facility dedicated to pediatric care, combining treatment with health education.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi emphasized that community involvement is a top priority for Union Coop, particularly in focusing on the happiness of sick children. He highlighted that the ‘Wheels of Happiness’ initiative is a significant event designed to bring joy and comfort to young patients during their treatment and stay at the hospital. Al Hashemi also noted the importance of such community activities in strengthening social ties and enhancing collaboration with healthcare institutions.