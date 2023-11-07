The honor recognizes the efforts for the campaign planned and implemented by the cooperative’s ‘Marketing dept.’ through its ‘Digital Mkt. & Advt. Section’ in collaboration with ‘Fusion5’.

Dubai, UAE: Retail Pioneer Union Coop, through its ‘Digital Mkt.& Advt. Section’ an integral part of the ‘Marketing Dept.’ was recently recognized at the MENA Digital Awards (MDA) 2022-23. The cooperative's digital campaign which was implemented by the ‘Digital Mkt.& Advt. Sec.’ in collaboration with ‘Fusion 5’, has been recognized with the ‘Silver’ award. This remarkable achievement emphasizes Union Coop's commitment to digital innovation and excellence in the competitive MENA market.

The MENA Digital Awards (MDA) is a prominent accolade within the MENA region, which includes names like UAE Chambers and Emirates Businesswomen Council as strategic partners. All entries are judged by a jury of renowned digital experts from across the world, ensuring a best practice process that recognizes only the best work.

Mr. Niels Groen, Chief Commercial Officer, Union Coop, expressed his gratitude and excitement, saying, “This achievement is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in the digital marketing space. Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to create a seamless and user-friendly ‘Digital campaign’ that enhances the shopping experience for our customers. We would like to thank the MENA Digital Awards for this recognition and our loyal customers for their trust and support."

It is worth mentioning that Union Coop's application installs campaign over achieved its objectives by driving (2.5X) installs than planned with (186K) installs from (75K) and achieved No.1 application ranking in Google Play store for Shopping category. The campaign has also achieved total number of place orders of (11K) and (6.3K) order confirmation, with (57%) conversation rate.