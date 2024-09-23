Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Union Coop, a leading retail cooperative in the UAE, and Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries, have entered into a strategic partnership to bring enhanced value to customers through Tickit, the first-of-its-kind rewards programme by Dubai Holding. This collaboration enables Union Coop shoppers to seamlessly earn and redeem points across thousands of outlets and brands in Dubai.

The agreement was formalised by Mohamed Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer of Union Coop, and Boris Rusafov, Chief Technology Officer at Dubai Holding, during a signing ceremony at Union Coop’s headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall in the presence of senior executives from both organisations.

Through this partnership, Union Coop’s customers will be able to earn Tickit points with every purchase made at any of the 27 Union Coop outlets in Dubai as well as through the Union Coop e-commerce platform and smart app.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, said: “Tickit Rewards is highly regarded among a broad segment of the UAE community. Our signing of this agreement is part of our commitment to launch new initiatives for our customers. Our partnership with Dubai Holding and its digital programmes and technologies enhances our customers’ shopping experience and rewards them with loyalty points they can utilise in other future purchases.”

Boris Rusafov, Chief Technology Officer at Dubai Holding, said: “Tickit Rewards has established itself as a leading loyalty programme, offering incredible value to the UAE community. Our collaboration with Union Coop marks another significant milestone in expanding Tickit’s reach, elevating the value proposition for our members by integrating everyday grocery shopping into their rewards journey. We are delighted to bring this value to Union Coop shoppers and further solidify Tickit as the go-to rewards programme in the UAE.”

Tickit, which leverages innovative card-linked payment technology, ensures that users earn points instantly when using their linked credit or debit cards, with no minimum spend required. These points can be redeemed effortlessly at a wide range of Tickit partner locations, creating a truly integrated rewards experience across the UAE.