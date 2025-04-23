Marking Earth Day, Gulf Bank has once again emphasized its deep commitment to advancing environmental sustainability through a series of ongoing initiatives that support its vision for a greener future—aligned with Kuwait’s goals for a clean energy transition.

As part of this commitment, Gulf Bank continues to play an active role in financing clean and renewable energy projects, contributing to the acceleration of the country’s shift toward sustainable energy sources. The Bank is also implementing an ambitious plan to gradually transform its branch network into eco-friendly locations by installing solar panels and providing electric vehicle charging stations—an initiative aimed at reducing its carbon footprint and conserving natural resources.

A highlight among the Bank’s recent initiatives was the transformation of used billboard materials into reusable shopping bags—an innovative step that reduces plastic waste and promotes a culture of recycling within the community.

Gulf Bank’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond infrastructure and technology, focusing also on community involvement. In collaboration with its volunteer team, "Sawa’ed Al Khaleej", the Bank organizes beach clean-up campaigns aimed at raising environmental awareness and fostering a sense of collective responsibility toward both society and the environment.

These initiatives, among many others, reflect Gulf Bank’s belief that sustainability is more than a slogan—it is a core, integrated approach that shapes every aspect of its operations, driven by a commitment to creating a better future for generations to come.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the Bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The Bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and ex-ternally.