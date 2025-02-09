Unifonic, the leading conversations platform and SaaS (Software as a Service) provider in the Middle East, showcased its AI-powered conversational platform at LEAP 2025, which is being held from February 9 to 12, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The innovative platform, designed to help elevate customer engagement and operational efficiency, reflects Unifonic’s ongoing transition towards adopting artificial intelligence-powered engagement solutions.

Unifonic’s innovative conversational tools empower businesses to deliver impactful marketing campaigns and outstanding customer service, in line with rising customer demand for more personalised and meaningful interactions. Moreover, these solutions leverage the power of artificial intelligence to facilitate seamless omnichannel communication and tailored customer experiences that foster long-term relationships.

LEAP 2025 features live simulations showcasing the potential of Unifonic’s AI-driven platform to improve efficiency, optimise engagement and drive substantial ROI for businesses. Unifonic is proud to showcase some of the most popular and impactful use cases of its solutions, which include Conversational Marketing capabilities, including targeted marketing campaigns, abandoned cart recovery, personalization, and the ability to click to WhatsApp for direct engagement. Additionally, their Customer Support solutions empower businesses with tools for improving customer satisfaction (CSAT), sending notifications, and offering multi-language support to cater to a global audience. As part of their commitment to helping businesses optimize customer experience, Unifonic is also offering a complimentary Customer Experience (CX) Maturity Assessment. This assessment, conducted by their team of experts, uncovers valuable insights that can enhance a company’s customer service strategies and overall performance.

Ahmed Hamdan, Co-founder and CEO of Unifonic, said: “We, at Unifonic, are committed to transforming customer engagement for businesses. Being one of the leading entities in integrating AI within engagement processes in the Middle East, our executives will showcase the potential of AI-powered solutions in delivering personalised, omnichannel customer experiences at LEAP 2025. These are vital to business success, and by leveraging our innovations, businesses can seamlessly connect with customers in a meaningful manner.”

Furthermore, Unifonic empowers clients to ensure omnichannel customer experiences, enhance customer communication, and optimise digital journeys. Through conversational AI, the company automates customer journeys, enhances business productivity, streamlines customer interactions, and orchestrates daily operations. It further utilises business messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp, to ensure enhanced engagement and performance marketing strategies.

Unifonic’s participation at LEAP 2025 demonstrates its commitment to innovation and its role in positioning Saudi Arabia as a global digital leader. The company’s booth will feature interactive demonstrations of its unified dashboard, which offers real-time insights and refines customer engagement strategies. Unifonic’s range of solutions, from AI-powered chatbots and advanced messaging platforms to sophisticated analytics, enable businesses to stay ahead of the curve and achieve long-standing success in the ever-evolving market.

Join Unifonic at LEAP 2025 to explore how AI can revolutionize customer engagement and transform business outcomes.

