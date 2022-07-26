Amman, Jordan: Umniah inaugurated a new showroom in Al-Quwaysimah district specifically in Abu Alanda in response to the area’s residents increasing demand for its communications and internet and solutions.

Commenting on the opening of the new showroom, Umniah Chief Commercial Officer Zaid Al-Ibrahim said that he is thrilled about the company’s expansion into the area. The new showroom reflects the growing demand for Umniah’s unique services and solutions for its retail and corporate clients.

Al-Ibrahim elaborated that Umniah’s newest showroom has been staffed with a highly qualified and skilled customer service team who can help subscribers choose from an entire suite of communications, high-speed fiber and internet services and offers.

Umniah will soon launch its exclusive self-service electronic kiosk at the Abu Alanda showroom, which will serve customers around the clock. The kiosk reflects the company’s commitment to offering its customers the latest and most cutting-edge technologies and solutions, making it the first choice for communications and digital services.

In March, Umniah inaugurated a showroom in the Mu'tah area in Karak, which is strategically located to serve the most densely populated areas in the governorate.

-End-