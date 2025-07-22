NEW YORK & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ULLU has officially launched UlluCoin, the official utility token designed to drive blockchain-powered engagement across its expanding digital ecosystem. ULLU is one of India’s fastest-growing OTT platforms, with over 42 million active users and a strong presence in bold, original content since its launch in 2018. The introduction of UlluCoin signals the platform’s entry into the Web3 space, integrating digital entertainment and decentralized innovation. Issued by a newly established entity, UlluCoin has a maximum supply of 100 billion tokens, laying the foundation for a new phase of immersive experiences within the ULLU universe. As one of the first leading OTT platforms making the transition from Web2 to Web3, ULLU is pioneering this evolution through UlluCoin, launched with strategic backing from Cypher Capital and Chainsense Ltd.

On the launch, Avinash Duggar, CEO of ULLU, said, “This is a big moment for India and for ULLU. We’ve always strived to stay ahead of the curve, empowering users and building a smarter entertainment economy.”

He added, “UlluCoin is more than just a token; it’s a full-stack utility ecosystem built on one of the most active OTT platforms in the region. With over 109 million downloads and 42 million active users worldwide, ULLU offers native distribution, unmatched engagement, and a powerful use case for real-world blockchain adoption.”

As the platform expands globally, it aims to blend bold content with meaningful token utility. To ensure user safety and prevent scams, UlluCoin will only be available through the ULLU App and the official website, ullucoin.io. With one of the largest user bases in the Indian OTT space and steady daily new user footfall, ULLU is launching a reward system where current and future users earn free coins as points. These points, gained through actions like signing up, sharing, or subscribing, can be redeemed as UlluCoin.

The project is currently finalising listings and will release further information on exchange partnerships and public sale dates in the coming weeks.