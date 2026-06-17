Dubai, UAE—UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced Maestro Case, a new AI-native UiPath agentic case management capability. Available today as part of the UiPath Maestro™ business orchestration capabilities, Maestro Case extends governed orchestration and automation to complex and exception-laden case management, allowing enterprises to manage dynamic, long-running cases with greater visibility, control, and execution speed.

In a recent UiPath survey of nearly 600 C-Suite and IT practitioners at large companies ($1B+ in revenue), 52% reported that the presence of hybrid workflows—a combination of static, repeatable processes and dynamic, context-dependent processes—across their day-to-day operations. Those dynamic processes, such as customer requests, investigations, and approvals, are managed through disconnected emails, spreadsheets, and point solutions, creating delays, inconsistent outcomes, and limited visibility.

Without a coordinated view of a case, with people, systems, data, and AI agents in a single workflow, it becomes difficult to ensure the right actions occur at the right time. Additionally, the valuable context of those actions can be lost as the case moves through teams and the organization, impacting resolution speed, compliance, and transparency, making it harder to scale operations without increasing complexity.

Maestro Case is designed for enterprises living in hybrid environments that need more than orchestrating defined paths. As a new capability with UiPath Maestro, Maestro Case treats the case as a dynamic business entity that carries its data, participants, timeline, and execution context across stages, actors, and systems. Configurable case and stage management agents help move work forward, while robots, AI agents, and people execute tasks within governed workflows. Human review and escalation can be built into the process for exceptions, compliance needs, and decisions requiring judgment. Additionally, as an AI-native offering, Maestro Case is fully supported by any coding agent of choice across every stage of a case, including build, test, debug, deploy, and operate.

“Modern case management is no longer about tracking work—it’s about orchestrating dynamic complex processes, where exceptions are the norm,” said Raghu Malpani, Chief Technology & Product Officer, UiPath. “With Maestro Case, organizations can bring together people, AI agents, systems, and business processes into a single coordinated experience. Teams can resolve complex cases faster, adapt to changing business needs, and deliver the visibility, governance, and agility required in today's enterprise environment.”

Early design adopters are already seeing measurable results, reporting a 60–80% reduction in average case handling time, a three-to-five times increase in cases resolved without human intervention, and SLA compliance improvements of more than 25 percentage points. One financial services adopter projects more than $12 million in annual savings from leveraging Maestro Case to automate dispute resolution and KYC case workflows.

Maestro Case is available today as part of the Maestro business orchestration product set; for more information, click here.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.

Media Contact: uipath@activedmc.com