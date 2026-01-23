Building on Presidential Visit momentum, the Council outlines a research-led, execution-focused agenda to convert CEPA commitments into measurable trade, investment and sectoral outcomes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Building on the momentum of the recent Presidential visit of His Highness the President of the United Arab Emirates to India to meet with Prime Minister Modi, the UAE-India Business Council-UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) today outlined a comprehensive 2026 roadmap aimed at translating strategic bilateral intent into sustained, on-ground economic impact.

The visit reaffirmed the extraordinary depth of the Indo-UAE partnership, anchored in the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), strengthened trust, and an expanding convergence across trade, investment, technology, infrastructure and people-to-people engagement. As governments on both sides outlined ambitious forward plans, UIBC-UC positioned itself as a key institutional platform to facilitate execution, coordination and private-sector participation.

UIBC-UC’s 2026 programme builds on a year of tangible achievements in 2025. These included the successful convening of the inaugural India-UAE: Partners in Progress Conclave, which brought together senior policymakers, investors, and business leaders to advance sector-specific dialogue; and a closed-door strategic meeting held in Dubai in 2025 with India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, reinforcing high-level policy alignment and bilateral economic priorities. The year also saw continued progress on the UAE-India Friendship Hospital (UIFH) project, led by its founding trustees and UIBC-UC members Faizal Kottikollon, Nilesh Ved, Tariq Chauhan, Siddharth Balachandran, alongside Ramesh Ramakrishnan, underscoring the Council’s commitment to social infrastructure and healthcare collaboration.

This momentum is underpinned by the enduring dedication of the founding trustees, whose continued endeavours actively reinforce the leadership vision articulated by both countries.

In parallel, UIBC-UC advanced its education and social impact agenda through the Dream School project in Kashmir, aimed at expanding access to quality education and skills development. These milestones were further strengthened by UIBC-UC’s participation as part of the official delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to India, led by the Council’s founding trustees, reinforcing trust, institutional continuity, and collaboration at the highest levels.

These milestones demonstrated UIBC-UC’s ability to move beyond dialogue to delivery, setting the stage for a more ambitious, outcome-oriented 2026.

UIBC-UC’s 2026 roadmap is anchored in three integrated pillars, knowledge creation, strategic facilitation, and people-to-people engagement, enabling stakeholders within the corridor to make informed decisions.

At the core of this agenda is a series of soon-to-be launched research papers, each designed to directly inform deal-making, policy alignment and investment decisions emerging from India-UAE bilateral engagements. Together, these papers translate high-level strategic intent into actionable opportunities for governments, investors and industry leaders.

One paper will examine India-UAE AI integration and the emergence of a shared AI ecosystem. Reflecting the growing emphasis on digital public infrastructure, advanced analytics and AI-enabled governance highlighted during recent leadership-level engagements, the research will map opportunities for joint AI development across healthcare, logistics, fintech, manufacturing and smart cities. The objective is to support the design of concrete pilots and partnerships announced or explored during high-level visits.

Another study will focus on the role of UAE sovereign wealth funds in India’s next infrastructure cycle. Building on discussions around long-term capital deployment, including deliberations linked to Dholera, Gujarat and GIFT City, the paper will assess pathways for UAE sovereign investors to participate in India’s upcoming wave of infrastructure growth. It will also contextualise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to UAE sovereign funds to participate in the second infrastructure fund following NIIF, scheduled for launch in 2026, and propose actionable frameworks to channel patient capital into transport, energy transition, logistics and urban development.

A third paper will explore consumer, retail and supply chain integration under CEPA. As CEPA continues to unlock trade flows, the research will connect evolving consumer behaviour, omnichannel retail models and cross-border supply chains with initiatives such as Bharat Mart, positioning it as a strategic platform to scale Indian manufacturing, MSMEs and exports into the UAE and wider regional markets.

The final paper will address India-UAE co-venturing in Africa, responding to the growing emphasis on trilateral cooperation highlighted in recent bilateral engagements. It will outline practical co-investment and execution models that combine Indian operational capabilities with UAE capital and global connectivity, enabling the delivery of projects across energy, digital infrastructure, logistics and human development on the African continent.

Collectively, these papers are designed not as academic exercises, but as deal-enabling tools, directly informing business missions, investment pipelines and policy coordination linked to leadership-level outcomes.

Recognising that people-to-people engagement remains a cornerstone of the Indo-UAE relationship, UIBC-UC will also lead a structured dialogue series in 2026. This will include at least two major UAE-to-India business missions, encompassing both central-government engagement in New Delhi and focused state-level visits aligned with sectoral priorities.

The Council will also support targeted inbound delegations from India, deepening two-way institutional familiarity and accelerating project-level collaboration. These exchanges will concentrate on priority sectors identified through recent bilateral engagements, including advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, clean energy, food security, fintech, healthcare innovation, and digital public goods, bringing policymakers, investors, and industry leaders together to unlock scalable partnerships. By aligning public and private stakeholders around these high-impact areas, the Council aims to catalyse tangible investments and collaborations that contribute meaningfully to the revised USD 200 billion India-UAE bilateral trade and investment target.

As part of its forward-looking agenda, UIBC-UC will soon serve as a knowledge contributor at the World Governments Summit 2026, further amplifying the Council’s role as a bridge between policy vision and commercial execution.

As India and the UAE enter the next phase of their strategic partnership, UIBC-UC’s integrated approach ensures that the outcomes discussed and finalised at the leadership level are supported by sustained, ground-level action, strengthening one of the world’s most dynamic and future-oriented bilateral relationships.

About UIBC-UC

The UAE India Business Council UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) is the Official Joint Chamber, established under the patronage of India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. UIBC-UC aims to foster innovative economic collaboration between the two nations.

UIBC-UC was inaugurated on February 18, 2023, aligning with the first anniversary of the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The Council, launched by UAE’s Hon. Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, in the presence of Ambassador of India to the UAE, Mr. Sunjay Sudhir, and the Consul General of India in Dubai, seeks to amplify CEPA's influence.

Committed to ushering in a new era of collaboration, UIBC-UC leverages its unparalleled network of 15 Founding Members representing leading Indian and Emirati business organizations. This consortium manages assets exceeding USD 1 trillion, positioning it at the forefront of fostering dynamic partnerships that shape the economic future of both nations.

Building on a rich history of economic ties, UIBC-UC identifies strategic projects that businesses in both countries can undertake. This includes investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, hybrid renewable energy, IT, tourism infrastructure, and shipping, enabling Indian businesses to use the UAE as a base for global expansion.

UIBC-UC has played a pivotal role in significant projects like Emaar's Rs 500 crore FDI project in Srinagar, Bharat Mart, and UAE India Friendship Hospital. The Council also influences policy development between India and the UAE, offering members access to high-level delegations and key figures.

Additionally, UIBC-UC facilitates involvement in marquee events, provides platforms for exchanging insights and best practices, fosters business networking, and advocates for policies supporting member interests.

Ultimately, UIBC-UC envisions playing a vital role in assisting both governments to realize CEPA's objectives of elevating bilateral non-oil trade to USD 100 billion and securing USD 75 billion in investments from the UAE to India by 2030.

In line with this mission, UIBC-UC recently facilitated the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the India-UAE Friendship Hospital. This groundbreaking healthcare initiative aims to deliver world-class medical services, foster medical research, and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations. The hospital will symbolize a shared commitment to human development, healthcare equity, and bilateral cooperation in the life sciences sector.

