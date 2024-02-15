Doha: As part of the signing ceremony witnessed by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and as part of a series of contracts signed between Qatari companies and various Kazakh entities,

UCC Holding signed today two energy contracts for seven projects

The first contract with QazaqGas comprises:

Two gas treatment plants:1 BCMA Gas Processing Plant Project and 2.5 BCMA; and The construction of a New Compressor Station CS-14 and Main Gas Pipeline CS-14 - Kostanay Project and the construction of the second line of the Beniu-Bozoy-Shymkent gas pipeline project (BBS).

The contract was signed by Mr. Mohammed Moutaz Al-Khayyat, representing UCC Holding in his capacity as Chairman, and Mr. Sanzhar Zharkeshov, representing QazaqGas, as CEO.

The second contract is with the Ministry of Energy and encompass:

A contract for the Construction of a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant with a total capacity of about 1,100 MW in the Kyzylorda region; and An MoU A gas treatment plant with a capacity of 6 (4+2) billion cubic meters in the Kashagan field (Phase 2B).

The contract and MoU were signed by H.E. Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev on behalf of the Ministry and Mr. Mohamed Moutaz Al Khayyat on behalf of UCC Holding in his capacity as Chairman.

On this occasion, His Excellency the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Almassadam Satkalyev, expressed his pleasure to see Qatari investments in Kazakhstan, which grow the economy, diversify its sources of financing, and benefit the Kazakh community, expressing his readiness to take all steps that would facilitate the work of Qatari private companies in his country.

Mr. Mohammed Moutaz Al-Khayyat praised the warm welcome received by Qatari private companies in Kazakhstan, the fertile investment environment, and the multiple fields that the country enjoys. Mr. Al-Khayyat also thanked HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for his constant support to the Qatari private sector in its international expansions.

For his part, Mr. Sanzhar Zharkeshov, CEO of "QazaqGAs," praised all the efforts resulting in the signing of these contracts, wishing UCC Holding success in these projects considering the distinguished relations between the two countries.

For his part, Mr. Ramez Al-Khayyat, President of UCC Holding, said that the investment environment in Kazakhstan enjoys many advantages, especially in the energy sector, this signing is the fruit of the talks that have taken place in recent months in Qatar and Kazakhstan and we look forward to commencing work on the ground during the second half of this year."