Berlin, Germany: In the presence of H.E. Ahmad Al Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, H.E. Asaad Al Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, H.E. Mohammad Al Bashir, Minister of Energy, Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Chairman of UCC Holding, Ramez Al Khayyat, President and Group CEO of UCC Holding, Christian Bruch, CEO and President of Siemens Energy, Hussein Shoukry, Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa at Siemens Energy, and Ahmed ElSerry, SVP and Head of Regional Service Unit Middle East at Siemens Energy, and in the presence of a high-level delegation of senior officials and representatives of relevant entities from both sides, an international consortium led by UCC Holding, through its subsidiary UCK Power, signed two manufacturing slot reservation agreements with Siemens Energy.

The agreements cover the supply of combined cycle power packages for the Zayzoun and Deir Azzour power plant projects in Syria, each with a planned capacity of approximately 1,000 MW, and the securing of dedicated manufacturing capacity for critical components, including advanced gas turbines and associated systems.

The agreements were signed by Ahmed ElSerry, SVP and Head of Regional Service Unit Middle East at Siemens Energy, and Moutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of UCC Holding.

The participation of leading international companies reflects growing confidence in the outlook of the Syrian economy and its recovery trajectory. As large-scale infrastructure projects move into execution, they are expected to play a key role in stimulating economic activity, supporting industrial output, and improving overall productivity. This momentum is expected to support economic growth indicators, driven by enhanced energy supply, and the reactivation of key sectors across the economy.

Addressing the occasion, Moutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of UCC Holding, noted that this milestone reflects the Group’s continued commitment to advancing foundational investments that drive long-term economic value. He added that it underscores the importance of strategic partnerships in building robust infrastructure ecosystems and driving sustainable growth across key markets.

Ramez Al Khayyat, President and Group CEO of UCC Holding, emphasized that this step reflects a disciplined approach to capital deployment and long-term infrastructure development, adding that UCC continues to position itself as a long-term investor in critical sectors that contribute to economic growth.

The manufacturing slot reservation agreements come as part of a broader programme to rehabilitate and expand Syria's power generation capacity. In November 2025, the consortium signed final concession agreements with the Syrian Ministry of Energy to build and operate eight power generation stations with a total capacity of 5,000 MW. The programme includes four combined-cycle, natural-gas-fired plants — North Aleppo (1,200 MW), Deir Ezzor (1,000 MW), Zayzoun (1,000 MW), and Mhardeh (800 MW) — alongside 1,000 MW of solar renewable energy projects distributed across four locations. The projects represent the first integrated public-private partnership model in the Syrian energy sector and are expected to generate tens of thousands of jobs during both the construction and operational phases.