Dubai: Livaat Portal L.L.C., a production technology company and a subsidiary of UBitc Group, has launched the first metaverse project in the MENA region carrying the name Livaatverse. It is a metaverse that is specifically designed for the integration of the next generation of internet technology and is set to expand how we see the opportunities in content creation industry. Rather than being based on video game, Livaatverse was created to realize what is seen in the horizon for the future of the internet and the huge opportunities in blending the best of digital and real-world experiences.

The previous version of this solution, Livaat Platform, has gained recognition for its diversified coverage for various business sectors including entertainment and events with many integrated services to support the creation, development, and management of creative content. With Livaatverse, the users and content creators are getting a variety of new benefits and opportunities with their content. For visitors, Livaatverse brings a set of new opportunities including ways to earn money by investing in digital real estate, or in the non-fungible tokens (NFT) using Livaatverse’s digital coin, Livaa Token.

To provide the highest quality experience in the brand new Livaatverse, the company is also bringing to market its own virtual reality headset device, Livaat VR Headset. The headset is designed with the user in mind to ensure ease and flexibility exploring in the Livaatverse. Moreover, UBitc Group is in the final stages of construction to introduce the latest state-of-the-art studio in the MENA region specializing in 3D and 360 degrees content production services in the VR/AR world, VFX and cinematic effects.

The project is headquartered from Dubai which is one of the most attractive investment ecosystems in the world at the moment filled with potential and passion to create the technologies of the future. For the location of technical operations and IT development, UBitc Group has chosen Amman in Jordan as it is the location for the most skillful minds and technical competencies in the field of information technology and entrepreneurship in the MENA region.

Livaatverse blends the best of physical and digital experiences by harnessing the full potential of online worlds. It provides awe-inspiring online world experience using the latest technological advances and a team of great expertise with extensive market knowledge and eagerness to realize the full potential of the technology, visit us https://livaatverse.com.

