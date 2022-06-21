Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University has announced the Summer Undergraduate Research Experiences SURE+ 2022. This program is withing the university's initiatives to equip the students with the knowledge and skills, and keep pace with the needs, of the future labor market. The university aims to develop programs that target the future generations to play an effective role in the community development.

The Office of the Associate Provost for Research has developed an ambitious strategy to build a culture of research, encourage and motivate students to participate in research efforts, give them opportunities to examine real data and research results. The projects provide excellent opportunities for the students to participate in international conferences and competitions.

Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research, said that the UAE University empowers students with academic research skills that would allow them to build their scientific knowledge and achieve the future vision and aspirations of the country. This important program aims to enhance students' participation in research projects and provide them with the research team experiences and skills under the supervision of qualified faculty members. He added that the university has funded 204 research projects in summer 2022 with the participation of 868 male and female students from various colleges and disciplines, compared to 159 research projects with the participation of 567 students in 2018.

The summer research projects are distributed as 53 projects for the College of Science, 52 projects for the College of Engineering, 28 projects for the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, 22 projects for the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, 21 projects for the College of Information Technology, 12 projects for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, 7 projects for the College of Business and Economics, 7 projects for the College of Education, one research project for the College of Law, and one research project for the University College.

The office of the Associate Provost for Research intends to hold a conference in 2023 to present the research outcomes and results of the summer projects to the university community and the local community. The university believes in the importance of constructive communication with partners to develop and improve the research outcomes.

