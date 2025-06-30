UAE: The UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards 2025, recently held in Dubai, brought together a distinguished gathering of influential leaders for an extraordinary evening of recognition and inspiration. The grand celebration served as a tribute to excellence across sectors, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to cultivating innovation, empowering leadership, and shaping a progressive global future.

The event was graced by H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Kayed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah and H.E. Sheikh Dr Salem BalRakkad Alameri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Cancer Society, as the chief guests, along with H.E. Dr Mohammed Al Naeemat, Chairman of AD Box Events. A series of keynote addresses set the tone for the event held at the iconic Al Habtoor Palace, featuring thought leaders such as Dr Navana Kundu, Dr Shaikha Almazrouei, Philippe Gerwill, Kafeel Ahmed Gudekar, founder of Al Maghribi Perfumes and Gabriel Reifinger, the visionary behind PowerFitness Coaching.

Notably, Hind Sulaiman AlFahim of Sulaiman AlFahim Holding was awarded the prestigious ‘Emerging Emirati Leader in Global Sustainability’ award. She was accompanied by her father and renowned entrepreneur Sulaiman AlFahim.

Several other highly influential personalities were honoured at the event, including, Dr Dana Alrahbi, Dr Shatha Alghazali, Meshal Al Marzooqi, Dr Rikhsibay Tursunov, Hemant Bajaj, Nisha Shoukath, Eiman Alkatheeri, Salma Yasmeen, Dr Osama Regaah, Gabriel Reifinger, May Al Buainain, Badreya Rashed, Razan Al Fahoum, Mary Saliba, Asma Zainal, Lorena Pineda, Sabir Shaikh, Prof. Sherley Louis, Dr Samah Mohamed AlThehli, Yuvraj Bahl, Doaa Sheikhani, Sara Kwaider, Dr Helal Al-Helal, Neetu Choudhary, Shaakira Ally, Neha Patel, Salman Thakur, Dr Manoj Kurup, Dr Shaikh Abdulla Xec, Eiman Ghanim Salem Bakheet Alkatheeri, Geetha Narayanan Nair, Dr Krishna Priya, and Sohaib Irfan.

Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli, founder of the MasterMind Awards, stated: “Over the years, the Next MasterMind Awards has grown into a premier platform that celebrates the achievements of global changemakers and innovators, in line with the UAE’s vision of fostering sustainable economic development. Events like this serve as powerful catalysts for regional transformation - motivating both emerging and established entrepreneurs to pursue excellence. We will continue to advance impactful leadership, nurture creative thinking, and build bridges across borders to drive inclusive growth and long-term progress for communities around the world.”

Further elevating the event’s vibrant atmosphere, Al Maghribi Perfumes, an iconic brand known for its exquisite oriental scents and timeless blends, participated as the Fragrance Partner, offering guests a unique sensory experience. Moreover, the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association (EEA) served as the Strategic Partner, reaffirming the event’s vision to drive regional entrepreneurship. DXB News Network joined as the official Media Partner while HR Connex acted as the Staffing Partner.

Founded by Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli and co-founded by Dr Navana Kundu, the MasterMind Awards has served as a premier platform for honouring global visionaries, for over 13 years now. In line with this, the latest exclusive edition was dedicated to top business, coaching, and corporate leaders, as well as authors, with an aim to redefine the concept of ‘influence’ across key industries.

Furthermore, the event’s upcoming editions are poised to pioneer sector-specific innovation, with

the UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards 2025 - World Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle, slated for 20 September 2025, and the UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards - Healthcare| Aesthetics| Wellness| Digital Transformation set to be held on 22 November 2025.

To know more about the upcoming editions, please visit www.mastermindglobalawards.com or WhatsApp: +971 56 506 4885

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com