Dubai, UAE – UAE-based real estate developer Mira Developments has invested $3 million into the launch of Percent&Co, a new international real estate agency and investment club based in Dubai. The new venture is created to attract global investors seeking premium access to the UAE's rapidly expanding real estate market, which surpassed $71 billion in value.

Percent&Co, a MENA-focused real estate investment agency with a closed exclusive investment club, offers international investors and entrepreneurs exclusive access to high-yield real estate deals, expert analytics, personalised investment support, concierge service, investment road shows, and high-level networking opportunities. Percent&Co collaborates with leading UAE developers such as Emaar, Nakheel, Meraas, DAMAC, Sobha, Aldar, Mira Developments, OMNIYAT, Wasl, and many others. The company operates with a global vision, focusing on clients from the Middle East, CIS, Europe, and Asia. Dubai will serve as its central hub, with future expansion plans into other high-demand markets across Europe and Asia.

According to Dubai Land Department, the UAE real estate market continues to show impressive growth, with a 16% year-on-year increase and a market size surpassing $71 billion in 2023. Dubai's real estate sector alone recorded AED 761 billion (approximately $207 billion) in transactions in 2024, marking a 20% increase in value compared to the previous year . Average property prices in Dubai surged by 18% for apartments and 20% for villas in 2024 . Rental yields across the UAE remained strong, averaging around 8%. As Dubai continues to grow as a global investment hub, Mira Developments is seizing the opportunity to build a trusted, internationally recognised real estate brand.

The $3M investment will be allocated towards strategic development, operational infrastructure, and team expansion. Percent&Co plans to introduce AI-powered solutions for personalised investment recommendations, automate business processes, and recruit top professionals in brokerage, analytics, and marketing.

"The MENA region, and Dubai especially, is quickly becoming a global hotspot for investment, thanks to forward-thinking government policies attracting global capital and a growing real estate market. With Percent&Co, our mission is to build a trusted, innovative company that helps investors tap into the region’s most promising, high-return opportunities in the UAE real estate sector," — Nikita Protsenko, Founder and CEO of Percent&Co commented.

Percent&Co’s investor community, launched in the UAE Year of Community, is designed for individuals entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders looking to connect, grow, and invest strategically. The club offers access to exclusive residential and commercial property deals in the UAE. Services include full transaction support, market analysis, and expert guidance through the entire investment lifecycle.

Over the next five years, Percent&Co aims to expand into the key international markets across Europe and Asia, build a globally trusted brand, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global real estate investment hub. The firm’s strategy includes scaling its assets under management, managing large-scale investment portfolios, integrating advanced technology into its real estate services, and driving consistent growth in annual turnover.

Images and Media Kit: Percent&Co $3M Investments

***

About Percent&Co

Percent&Co is a UAE-based premium real estate agency and closed investment club offering international investors and entrepreneurs exclusive access to high-yield real estate deals, expert analytics, and personalised investment support. The company's founder, Nikita Protsenko, brings over seven years of experience in luxury real estate investment. Since 2019, he has been based in Dubai, managing real estate portfolios of up to $300 million. His clients include Forbes-listed entrepreneurs, international policymakers, and major investors, all of whom benefit from his exclusive access to top-tier property deals.

About Mira Developments

Mira Developments is part of UAE-based Mira Group, a real estate developer, specialising in the construction of luxury residential and commercial properties, particularly in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. Mira Developments is renowned for delivering fully branded and fully furnished homes in collaboration with leading lifestyle brands, including Dolce&Gabbana Casa, Bentley Home, Etro Home, ELIE SAAB, Jacob & Co., Trussardi and John Richmond. Since its founding in 2020 as a Dubai real estate brokerage, the company has grown rapidly, with four projects under construction totalling 80,000 m² and six more in planning. Its flagship development, Mira Island, is located on The World Islands and features premium eco-living, luxury amenities, and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf.