marhaba introduces its signature service to the UK for the first time, as part of its global expansion plans



The personalised passenger assistance caters to growing demand for premium travel services across leisure and business

Dubai, UAE: marhaba, dnata’s leading airport hospitality brand, has launched its globally renowned Meet & Greet services at Manchester Airport, marking its first entry into the UK market.



marhaba’s arrival introduces a service to assist arriving, departing or transiting travellers in navigating airport complexities and late-night flights. The service offers personalised support from kerb to gate, including fast-track access through immigration and security, baggage handling, and optional porter services.



marhaba’s offering will cater to those flying via Manchester Airport, one of the UK’s busiest gateways serving 27 million passengers annually. The airport frequently experiences round-the-clock traffic – especially during peak summer holidays and major regional events such as football matches, conferences, and music festivals.



Surging global demand for premium travel



The UK launch reflects broader trends in airport hospitality as services once reserved for VIPs gain traction among families, corporate travellers, and tourists seeking premium travel to minimise stress at increasingly busy terminals.



First introduced in the UAE in 1991, marhaba’s signature Meet & Greet services are now available across eight countries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Australia. These include some of the busiest travel hubs, such as Dubai, Zurich and Sydney.



Clive Sauvé-Hopkins, CEO – Airport Operations at dnata: “Launching marhaba in the UK is part of our broader strategy to bring the warmth and care of Arabian hospitality to more travellers around the world.”



“This expansion reinforces our focus on delivering a seamless airport experience – one that’s efficient, personal and consistently high quality. As part of dnata, marhaba builds on our strong UK presence across airport operations, catering, retail and travel services, allowing us to offer even greater value to passengers and partners.”



Delivering seamless, stress-free journeys



Over the years, marhaba has expanded its portfolio to include everything from fast-track immigration clearance and baggage handling to access to private airport lounges and chauffeur services. More recently, it started offering off-airport services for passengers based in Dubai, including Check In Anywhere and Land & Leave. Customers can also book access to over 400 lounges and Meet & Greet services provided by the brand’s global partners.



Bookings for marhaba’s Meet & Greet services at Manchester Airport are now available at marhabaservices.com.



About marhaba



marhaba, which means 'welcome' in Arabic, was launched in the UAE to help passengers arriving in or departing from Dubai International airport. The popularity of Meet & Greet services has grown exponentially in line with Dubai's growth as a major international travel hub, and marhaba has continually expanded its product offering with a growing list of services and extra options designed to make the passenger airport experience as comfortable as possible.



To book or find out more about marhaba’s services, visit marhabaservices.com. Travellers can relax and refresh before boarding their flight at marhaba lounges by presenting eligible credit cards or membership in other lounge access programs, or with purchase upon entry.



About dnata



dnata is a leading global air and travel services provider. Established in 1959, the company offers quality and safe ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in more than 30 countries across six continents. In the financial year 2024-25, dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled over 794,000 aircraft turns, moved 3.1 million tonnes of cargo, uplifted 114 million meals, and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of US$ 2.6 billion. For more information, visit dnata.com.



