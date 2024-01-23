LogX is the No.1 last mile cold-chain logistics company in the UAE

Dubai, UAE – GreenDome Holdings, through its subsidiary Elite Co., a prominent logistics investment vehicle owned by regional industry leaders, has announced today that it successfully completed its latest strategic move by acquiring LogX, the UAE's leading temperature-controlled logistics company. This multi-million dollar deal marks another significant milestone for GDH as it strengthens its position in the market and expands its service offerings.

“We are thrilled to welcome LogX into the GDH family. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the logistics industry. LogX's impressive track record and strong market presence will further strengthen GDH's capabilities, allowing us to deliver even more comprehensive and innovative solutions to our clients,” said Dr. Mohammed Sharaf, CEO of GreenDome Holdings.

LogX has emerged as a key player in the logistics landscape, boasting a network of over 150 talented professionals and a robust network of more than 70 satisfied partners. With an impressive 99% success ratio and 100% customer retention, LogX has established itself as a reliable and customer-centric organization in the industry.

By acquiring LogX, GDH aims to leverage its expertise, resources, and market influence to further enhance the logistics services it provides. This acquisition aligns with GDH's overarching strategy of building an end-to-end logistics services powerhouse, capitalizing on both regional and global growth opportunities.

Mr. Abdul Sami Khan, Co-Founder and CEO of LogX expressed his confidence in the acquisition, stating, "Joining forces with GDH is a tremendous opportunity for LogX. We share a common vision of delivering exceptional logistics services and driving innovation in the industry. With GDH's support, we are confident that we can take our business to new heights and continue providing the highest level of service to our valued partners and customers."

"The acquisition of LogX is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our growth strategy. Their expertise in cold chain last mile deliveries complements our existing portfolio, enabling us to offer a wider range of specialized services to our customers. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents and look forward to integrating LogX seamlessly into our operations." said Hisham Albahar, Group CEO, Elite Prime Holding, the operating company.

“Elite recognizes the immense growth potential in the cold chain logistics market and is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. We remain committed to delivering exceptional logistics solutions that meet the evolving demands of the market and provide unparalleled value to our clients,” added Hisham Albahar.

