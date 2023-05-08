Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In line with its commitment to enhance the global competitiveness of the UAE’s Food and Beverage (F&B) industry, UAE Restaurants Group announced its strategic partnership with JLL to improve efficiency and drive growth within the country’s foodservice market.

With an estimated growth forecast of 6.8 percent CAGR predicted during the period of 2022-2027 according to Mordor Intelligence, the F&B industry in the UAE remains promising. Last year, consumer foodservice outlets across the UAE generated AED 58.4 billion ($15.9 billion) in sales, driven by the rapid response and recovery from the pandemic, as well as strong economic growth, highlighted the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, quoting data from Euromonitor International.

Emphasising the growth opportunities within the country’s F&B service market, JLL Foodservice Consulting, one of the largest F&B specialised consultancy businesses in the region, will support UAE Restaurants Group to formulate its short- and long-term strategy. The partnership will set a road map to further drive connections within the government while increasing transparency in best practices with suppliers, aggregators, and other stakeholders to achieve sustainable growth for all.

“As the market matures and accelerated by the pandemic, the food and beverage (F&B) sector in the UAE is witnessing substantial growth. Today, consumers are constantly demanding new and alternate offerings, which is driving innovation and creativity within the sector,” said Alexis Marcoux-Varvatsoulis, Head of Foodservice Consulting at JLL MENA. “Through this strategic partnership, we intend on playing our part in bettering the industry by supporting the UAE Restaurants Group to become a well-recognised thought leader in the foodservice market.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mubarak Bin Fahad, Chairman of UAE Restaurants Group, said: “We are pleased to partner with JLL’s Foodservice consulting business who are providing us with strategic advice to help drive the growth of the food and beverage (F&B) sector in the UAE. At UAE Restaurants Group, we are focused on bringing together critical stakeholders from the industry who will be able to share their knowledge and expertise in line with our commitment to enhance the global competitiveness of the country’s F&B industry.”

Earlier today, JLL held a half-day workshop with the Board of Directors of the UAE Restaurants Group to understand the current state of the association and plan for its future. Led by Alexis Marcoux-Varvatsoulis, Head of Foodservice Consulting at JLL MENA, a detailed discussion took place on the associations’ members, sponsors, and partners; event planning; government initiatives; education; and community outreach.

Under the patronage of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Restaurants Group was formed in 2020 following unprecedented changes in the F&B industry to connect with critical stakeholders in the government and supporting sectors. The Group was expanded into UAE Restaurants Group to include all emirates last year, enabling new members to represent and unify the F&B industry across the country.