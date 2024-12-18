Dubai, UAE: UAE Hodler Investments, a UAE based investment company headquartered in Dubai, which includes in its portfolio, energy assets, AI, and digital asset mining startups such as PermianChain, Brox Equity, NEXGEN, and others; has partnered with Vertical Data, recognized for its cutting-edge infrastructure designs that enhance computing capabilities at the source of data generation, offering a GPUaaS ‘solution in a box’ to power edge AI and edge data center operations. Working with PermianChain, a Hodler Investments subsidiary, Vertical Data will offer its ‘solution in a box’ across the UAE, and wider Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region.

The partnership will aim to advance modular and portable data center solutions, enabling faster, more secure, and highly efficient AI-driven computing.

This strategic alliance is especially significant given that AI will represent up to 9 percent, or about $150 billion, of GDP in GCC countries alone by 2030, according to consultants McKinsey. According to a recent Turner & Townsend report, the Middle East data center market is projected to grow from $5.6 billion in 2023 to $9.6 billion by 2029.

By working together, Hodler Investments and Vertical Data will bring high-performance, low-latency AI processing closer to where critical data is produced, reducing latency and enhancing real-time decision-making capabilities.

Hamid Djam, Head of Technology at Vertical Data, stated, “Partnering with Hodler Investments is in line with our mission to offer our solutions in the Middle East region and in UAE in particular, especially given the investments UAE, KSA and other countries are making in AI datacenters. Our solutions will ensure faster processing and improved efficiencies, while Hodler will ensure powering these hosting and datacenters with sustainable mobile power.”

Through Hodler Investments, Vertical Data will bring its North American offerings of infrastructure solutions, including NVIDIA GPUs, to data centers and GPU-powered businesses in the MENA region.

With active data center projects amounting to $1.2 billion and a future project pipeline of $433 million, the UAE’s data center industry is one of the fastest growing in the Middle East (Source Turner & Townsend.)

Mohamed El Masri, Managing Director of HOLDER INVESTMENTS, stated, “Our partnership with Vertical Data will accelerate our mission of building distributed energy infrastructure to power compute clusters in the UAE and wider GCC region. Supporting and strengthening regional connectivity in AI and other data center operations to future-proof the sovereignty of our digital economy.”

The strategic partnership with Vertical Data comes after HODLER INVESTMENTS has announced its ongoing plans for a $500 million Digital Energy Infrastructure (DEI) Fund with the participation of UAE based GEWAN Holding. The DEI Fund already secured soft commitments from lead investors and in-kind contributions in addition to offtake partners seeking energy and connectivity for A.I. and digital asset mining operations.

About Vertical Data

Vertical Data is at the forefront of edge computing innovation, providing cutting-edge infrastructure and services designed to bring powerful computing capabilities closer to where data is generated. Focused on enhancing performance, reducing latency, and optimizing efficiency, Vertical Data empowers organizations to deploy AI inferencing workloads, optimize bandwidth usage, and ensure secure data processing. More information can be found at https://www.verticaldata.io/

About Hodler Investments

HODLER INVESTMENTS FZCO (“HODLER) is an investment company based in Dubai Silicon Oasis. HODLER takes a long-term view of digital assets infrastructure. HODLER's approach is to deliver financial efficiency across its investment activities by structuring and leading alternative investment solutions that create digital wealth with a focus on digital assets, digital energy, data mining and Web3.0. Bringing wealth of expertise from the financial services sector, renewable energy and valuable relationships with independent power producers (IPPs), and international blockchain data canter operators, the Managing Partner is providing the seed capital to establish the Fund and is leading efforts on sourcing, originating and analyzing deals for the Fund, to make informed recommendations to the Fund Manager on the Fund’s investment mandates.

Hodler recently announced the launch of $500 million Digital Energy Infrastructure Fund (DEI) as a closed ended exempt Fund subject to compliance and regulatory approvals. The DEI Fund has already secured soft commitments from lead investors and in-kind contributions in addition to offtake partners seeking energy and connectivity for A.I. and digital asset mining operations.