United Arab Emirates: Business France, the national agency supporting the internationalization of the French economy jointly with CCI France UAE and in partnership with TotalEnergies hosted the sixth edition of the UAE-France Energy Days from the 22nd to the 23rd November in Abu Dhabi and Ruways Convention Center. This two-day forum gathered Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and its subsidiaries, as well as major French energy industry players sponsoring this edition such as Technip Energies, EDF and Schneider Electric.

Under the patronage of the French embassy in the UAE and ADNOC, this sixth edition of UAE-France Energy Days aims to highlight the advanced technologies and strong innovation capabilities of the French energy industry to support business collaboration in the field of Oil and Gas, Refining, Petrochemicals, Energy, Nuclear and new technologies such as hydrogen and Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS), between UAE and French industrialists.

Energy transition: the backbone of the UAE-France bilateral collaboration

During Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to France last July, the two countries signed a strategic agreement to partner on energy projects and focus on enhanced energy security, affordability and decarbonization, and progressive climate action before Cop28 that will take place in November 2023 at Expo City.

Following the president’s visit, France energy giant TotalEnergies present in the country for more than 80 years signed deal to expand strategic alliance with ADNOC to ensure sustainable energy supply to the markets and contribute to global energy security through supply of diesel from the UAE to France and prospects for a commercial carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) project in the UAE.

To build on successful partnerships and unlock new collaborations opportunities, for 2 days, plenary sessions, themed presentations, B2B business meetings between operational teams of ADNOC Group happened both in Abu Dhabi and ADNOC Recreation Center in Al Dhannah City, the refinery and petrochemical complex. These sessions aimed at helping ADNOC enhance operational efficiency and explore cleaner sources of energy to become a key enabler of the UAE’s economic growth and industrial diversification.

French energy players are joining forces to contribute to the energy supply of global markets

French professionals specialized in energy efficiency, waste recycling, hydrogen, Industry 4.0 for oil & gas industry came to help one of the world energy leaders to decarbonize markets and enhance invest in cleaner sources to build the energy of tomorrow for a sustainable economic development.

This edition was focused on the following technologies: energy efficiency, carbon control and capture, waste recycling, automation, digitalization, hydrogen, operation excellence and 4.0 technologies for oil, gas, and chemicals.

“We are honored to be taking part to this 6th edition of UAE-France Energy Days with more 20 French companies that are coming under the banner of French Fab that gathers the French manufacturing expertise. French companies are excited to meet ADNOC’s operational needs and serve their world-class facilities to support their effort toward transitioning to sustainable energy supply in order to contribute to the UAE’s industrial growing base” Commented Axel Baroux, Managing Director at Business France Middle East.

Hady Stephan, Schneider Electric’s Vice President of Energies and Chemicals for Middle East, commented, “Schneider Electric is proud to be the Digital and Sustainability partner for UAE-France Business Energy Days 2022. Creating a digital path to a sustainability future for the region’s Energies and Chemical sector is our mission and key events such as this allows us to be an integral part of the industrial and digital transformation of the UAE as we share our expertise and technologies that will help shape the energy transition and drastically reducing CO2 emissions through energy saving, electrification and decarbonization”.

French companies are fully committed to empower the UAE’s industrial sector and support the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ strategy in line with ADNOC’s ongoing commitment to boost the In-Country Value (ICV) contribution to the UAE industry. French energy players are already engaged in decarbonizing industry through strategic partnerships made with existing regional stakeholders. This new edition confirmed the strong existing ties in the energy sector between France and the UAE and was an opportunity to further develop collaborations on the whole energy value chain through low-carbon solutions presented by the French delegation.