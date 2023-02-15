Dubai, UAE: In the presence of His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, and His Excellency Saeed Mohammad Al Eter, Chair of the UAE Government Media Office, the UAE Food Bank and the Regional Food Banks Network signed, in conjunction with the World Government Summit in Dubai, a partnership agreement to preserve the blessing of food from wastage and destruction, and to strengthen the bonds of joint cooperation between them in their fields of work.

The partnership was signed by Dr. Moez Al Shahdi, founder and head of the Regional Food Banks Network, and Manal Bin Yaarouf, Chairman of the UAE Food Bank Steering Committee.

Al Hajri said: “The UAE Food Bank is keen to strengthen its strategic partnerships with the entities that support its field of work. This is a continuation of the goal for which it was established to solidify the value of feeding, collecting and delivering food to deserving families, within a sustainable institutional framework. This comes in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in establishing the values of giving and benevolence in Emirati society, and the wise dealing with the blessing of food.”

He added: “The new partnership with the Regional Food Banks Network will support the UAE Food Bank's operational processes. It will also enhance cooperation between them to ensure the application of health and safety standards for food preservation.”

Al Shahdi said: “My dream, since I started establishing food banks in the region, was to implement a model to eradicate hunger. Now I am happy to sign this partnership with the UAE Food Bank, the pioneer in the region and the world in its initiatives to collect surplus food, reduce its wastage, and provide it to those who deserve it, because I found the perfect partner to realize the dream in the surrounding countries and then the world.”

The two parties seek joint cooperation in many fields, including learning about best practices in the field of supporting the food bank work system, and exchanging knowledge and experiences in the field of managing and developing joint work.

It also aims to provide support in the field of training and qualifying in the operations of storing and preserving surplus food related to the work of the two parties, and to participate in local and regional forums, seminars and conferences related to their work, and marketing and promotion of joint efforts in various media channels of the two parties.

The partnership agreement shall enter into force as of the date of its signature by both parties and shall remain in force for a period of five years, and shall be automatically renewed for a similar period or periods.

