Dubai, UAE: The UAE Food Bank announced the launch of an initiative in partnership with Deliveroo, aimed at reducing food wastage and benefiting from surplus food. The initiative includes donating all surplus food items suitable for consumption in the Deliveroo HOP stores to organizations and charities in the UAE, to be distributed in the next stage to the beneficiaries.

Distinguished Partnership:

Dawoud Al Hajri, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, said: “The UAE Food Bank is constantly looking for opportunities to partner with food service companies. We are pleased to partner with Deliveroo to benefit from the surplus food, based on the role of such partnerships in enabling the bank to make a big difference in the lives of many beneficiaries. We look forward to expanding this distinguished partnership with the company in the future.”

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East said, “Following the launch of Deliveroo’s Full Life campaign in the UAE, we are honoured to join forces with the UAE Food Bank to support our global commitment to tackle food insecurities around the world. Deliveroo launched its delivery-only grocery store, HOP, earlier this year, and we are thankful for the opportunity to partner with an organization like UAE Food Bank to support the government’s national efforts to reduce food wastage by 50% by 2030. ”

Initiative Objectives:

The initiative aims to reduce food wastage in the HOP network stores for express delivery of groceries, in line with the UAE’s goals regarding this, and achieve the country’s strategy related to food security, as these efforts come to promote building a sustainable system for food items to contribute to reducing food wastage and enhancing the level of support provided to beneficiary groups in all parts of the UAE.

The UAE Food Bank also cooperated with Deliveroo in setting the daily lists of food items in all HOP network stores, in support of the initiative’s objectives and in preparation for donating these items to the bank, including fresh food items such as fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, bread etc. The UAE Food Bank undertakes the task of delivering it to the approved charities and organizations in the country, which provide it to the beneficiary groups.