As part of the developer’s ambitious 2030 global growth strategy, the upcoming residential resort-style living concept represents a new chapter for UAE-based innovation, as Almal becomes part of a growing movement of homegrown brands going international

Dubai, UAE: UAE-grown luxury real estate developer, Almal Real Estate Development, announces its strategic international expansion with the launch of its debut project in Southeast Asia — The One by Almal in Bali, Indonesia. This marks the brand’s first step into the region, with additional developments already in the pipeline across Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Seychelles, and Mauritius. Revealed as part of Almal’s 2030 global growth strategy, this project highlights the UAE’s rising influence in international real estate and shows how homegrown developers like Almal are reshaping design-led, lifestyle-driven living worldwide.

Located in Nusa Dua’s exclusive coastal enclave, ‘The One by Almal’ presents a residential resort-style living concept, offering a refined retreat where luxury, culture, and connection collide. Comprising sophisticated private residences, villas, and townhouses with curated resort services, immersive wellness programs, and signature dining destinations, the brand’s first project overseas will deliver an elevated beachfront lifestyle designed for discerning residents and travellers.

Building on this momentum, the UAE-based developer has also announced plans to expand across Southeast Asia, with future destinations confirmed in Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Seychelles, and Mauritius. Additionally, Almal is reimagining how people engage with real estate by offering tailored investment avenues. Launching soon, ‘The One’ app will serve as a digital platform for investors to explore upcoming projects, making its global portfolio more accessible to clients in the UAE and beyond.

Dmitriy Starovoitov, Founder of Almal Real Estate Development, shared, ‘We’ve had the opportunity to create incredible projects in the UAE, and now feels like the right time to take that vision to the global market. As we step into this next chapter, we carry forward everything we’ve learned from the UAE’s dynamic market and apply it to these exciting new opportunities.’

Founded in 2022, Almal Real Estate Development set out to elevate the standards of luxury hospitality and real estate in the UAE and is now expanding that vision internationally. Its growing portfolio includes standout projects such as The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residence in Ras Al Khaimah, which achieved record-breaking sales, and Harrisoni Villas in Dubai, an ultra-exclusive beachfront collection with villas valued at over $30 million each.

With the launch of ‘The One by Almal’ in Bali, Almal Real Estate Development is introducing its next-generation lifestyle residences to the world. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern residents and travellers, the project reflects the brand’s unique approach to real estate, creating spaces that deliver one-of-a-kind experiences. As Almal continues to grow its international presence, it remains deeply rooted in its UAE origins, bringing the region’s distinctive flair for design and luxury to new markets and showcasing the power of homegrown brands to shape the future of global real estate.