GCAA and ATRC entities – TII and ASPIRE collaborate on technical expertise and airspace management

Dubai, UAE: – The UAE has taken a bold step towards redefining urban transportation with the commencement of air corridor mapping and regulatory framework development for piloted and autonomous air taxis and cargo drones. This transformative initiative marks a major leap forward in the nation’s mission to lead the future of mobility. Through a strategic partnership between the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) entities—Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and ASPIRE—the UAE is on track to reshape the way people and goods move through urban spaces.

With aerial corridors and regulations set to be defined within the next 20 months, this pioneering effort demonstrates the UAE’s unwavering commitment to deploying safe, advanced, sustainable transportation solutions that will not only ease congestion but also set a global benchmark for future urban mobility systems. These routes will connect key international airports and iconic places in the UAE, extending further to ensure seamless integration of piloted and autonomous air taxis and cargo drones across the nation’s urban landscapes.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA said: “Air corridor mapping for piloted and autonomous air taxis and drones is a crucial milestone that will enable the seamless implementation of Advanced Air Mobility into the UAE’s infrastructure. This initiative ensures the safe and efficient adoption of air mobility, delivering transformative solutions to urban transport and paving the way for a smarter, more connected future.”

The UAE’s forward-thinking approach to urban transportation will be supported by TII’s expertise in airspace management, ensuring the safe integration of piloted and autonomous air taxis and cargo drones into urban environments. These new air corridors will offer innovative solutions for passenger and cargo transport, relieving pressure on traditional road networks and improving connectivity.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, said: "This transformative collaboration with GCAA is reshaping the future of urban transportation. By advancing airspace management and integrating piloted and autonomous air taxis and cargo drones, we are not only enhancing urban connectivity but also driving sustainable and accessible mobility solutions that will benefit future generations."

Stephane Timpano from ASPIRE said: "Addressing real-time urban mobility challenges through innovative solutions like air taxis and drones is a major step forward. This initiative directly supports sustainable economic growth by creating a flexible and diverse transport system that eases pressure on urban infrastructure and fosters smarter, more resilient cities."

The agreement was announced during World Governments Summit 2025.

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) refers to the use of automated aircraft in urban and suburban settings to deliver innovative transport solutions for people and goods. With TII at the helm of developing the technical aspects of AAM and ASPIRE focusing on creating a network of stakeholders, including regulators, industry leaders, and researchers, this collaboration aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework that ensures safety and operational efficiency.

Prof. Enrico Natalizio, Chief Researcher of the Autonomous Robotics Research Center at TII, commented: "At TII, we’re developing advanced AI-powered control, vision and communication algorithms for autonomous systems that enable real-time decision-making for air taxis and drones. Having mastered this technology, we are able to propose methodologies for AAM corridors design to optimize routes, ensure collision avoidance, and integrate seamlessly with urban airspace, marking a key step toward efficient and safe autonomous air mobility in complex urban environments."

Together with GCAA, these entities will define the airspace regulations and develop airspace management systems, making the UAE a global benchmark for advanced urban mobility.