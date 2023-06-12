Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Yspot, the unique and forward-thinking platform designed to revolutionize connectivity between youth and organizations, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) for its 2023 S3 programme.

This new engagement has enabled the female-led platform to focus more on youth skills development. Yspot will enable the youth to identify relevant skill gaps in their chosen fields and will provide opportunities for upskilling. Yspot also supports youth to showcase their existing skills comprehensively, simplifying the selection process for organisations.

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is dedicated to providing comprehensive support and resources to entrepreneurs on their journey of building and scaling innovative startups. With a focus on fostering entrepreneurship and driving economic growth, Sheraa plays a vital role in empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into successful ventures.

Sheraa recognizes Yspot's impressive capabilities in addressing youth skill development and its potential impact on the future workforce. Yspot's commitment to sustainability and innovation aligns seamlessly with Sheraa's values and is an ideal fit for the S3 programme. Sheraa is excited to support Yspot's vision in scaling its impact in Sharjah and beyond, contributing to a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and a prosperous future.

Yspot fits perfectly at the intersection of Sharjah’s top-tier education landscape and Sheraa’s mission to support startups within the EdTech sector while sharing a common vision of empowering the next generation of changemakers. Sheraa strongly focuses on youth initiatives, such as capacity-building programs, startup career fairs, and inspirational events in university hubs, which aim to foster an entrepreneurial mindset in young individuals from an early age.

Deena Habib, Founder, Yspot commented, "We are incredibly proud to be accepted into Sheraa's S3 program, which will enable us to further our goal of revolutionising this real-world gap between the youth and businesses and retaining young talent in the region. We are excited to empower aspiring youth and enhance their skill sets to make a positive impact on the next generation of socially engaged leaders.”

Yspot will remain committed to offering internship opportunities for youth and is currently in the process of selecting organizations that require skilled young individuals who match their talent pool. The female-led startup has already partnered with organisations and universities across the UAE, including American University Sharjah, GEMS Schools, L’Oreal, and JBM Studio.

Yspot’s upcoming summer internships will focus on students aged 16-25. For more information, please visit www.yspot.io.

About Yspot

Founded by Deena Habib and Ban Jishi in 2021, Yspot was formed with the intention of inspiring youth by supporting them in applying skills, identifying true passions and developing them into professionals. Yspot designs bespoke internship programs in partnership with schools and organizations to create opportunity, drive innovation and build a more collaborative future between youth and business. For more information, visit www.yspot.io