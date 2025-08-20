Turner & Townsend, the global professional services company, has been appointed by TAQA Transmission to provide programme management consultancy services to support the retirement of a power generating plant in Abu Dhabi.

Located in the east of Abu Dhabi, the existing power generating plant, which has a capacity of 1640MW and 1200MVAr, will be decommissioned in 2029. In its place an upgraded energy efficient plant will be developed with a focus on integrating solar and nuclear power into the network aiding decarbonisation.

Turner & Townsend will establish a Programme Management Office (PMO) and provide strategic support to expand and facilitate a comprehensive and sustainable upgrade of the power transmission and distribution infrastructure in the region. This will enable the construction of new grid and switching stations and substations, cable corridors and cable works, capacitor banks, and high voltage overhead lines.

TAQA Transmission, previously known as TRANSCO, aims to meet the UAE’s rapidly growing and evolving energy demands by embracing innovation and new technologies to ensure the region’s networks remain sustainable and fit for the future.

Tarek Hamade, Regional Lead, Natural Resources, Middle East, at Turner & Townsend, said:

“In our role as programme management consultant, we are thrilled to be helping TAQA Transmission in delivering its future-fit energy infrastructure. Following the pending retirement of the plant, a large-scale project such as this demands innovative delivery models to achieve optimal performance.

“We look forward to working with TAQA Transmission on this groundbreaking clean energy transmission project, creating a more sustainable environment for all and ensuring a reliable and efficient supply of power across Abu Dhabi and its surroundings.”

For more information please contact:

Andrew Gilbertson / Tom Hayes

Camargue

T + 44 (0) 20 7636 7366

E turntown@camargue.uk

About Turner & Townsend:

Turner & Townsend is a global professional services company with over 22,000 people in more than 60 countries.

Working with clients across real estate, infrastructure, energy and natural resources, Turner & Townsend specialises in major programmes, project, cost and commercial management, project controls and performance, net zero and digital solutions, in markets around the world.

Turner & Townsend is majority-owned by CBRE Group, Inc., the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, with its partners holding a significant non-controlling interest.

Please visit our website: www.turnerandtownsend.com

About TAQA Transmission:

TAQA Transmission is responsible for the planning, construction, operations and maintenance of high-voltage power and bulk water transmission networks within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and beyond. TAQA Transmission provides safe, sustainable, economic, and reliable transmission networks that connect generation plants to distribution companies, as well as other customers.

TAQA Transmission is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PSJC (TAQA). For more information, please visit www.taqatransmission.com.