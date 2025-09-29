Flying to more countries than any other airline worldwide, Turkish Airlines is taking another significant step forward in line with its strategic growth plans.

The national flag carrier has reached an agreement with Boeing, and will add a total of 75 wide-body Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft to its fleet between 2029 and 2034, consisting of 50 firm and 25 option orders within this scope.

In terms of engine procurement, Turkish Airlines is continuing negotiations with manufacturers Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace. Within the scope of this strategic acquisition, negotiations between Turkish Airlines and Boeing regarding the purchase of a total of 150 aircraft, consisting of 100 firm and 50 option orders for the 737-8/10 MAX models have been completed. Subject to the successful conclusion of ongoing discussions with engine manufacturer CFM International, orders for the 737-8/10 MAX aircraft will be placed.

This agreement stands as a strong indicator of both the strategic partnership between Türkiye and the United States, as well as the long-standing cooperation between Turkish Airlines and Boeing. It also underscores the airline’s determination to maintain industry leadership and enhance operational efficiency.

As part of its “Vision 2033” which underscores airline’s 100th anniversary, Turkish Airlines aims to expand its fleet beyond 800 aircraft, while increasing the proportion of next-generation aircraft to 90% by 2033 and to 100% by 2035. This will further strengthen operational efficiency while sustaining an average annual growth rate of 6%.

On this new order, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated: “This landmark agreement represents much more than a fleet growth. It is a reflection of our leadership in the industry as well as our dedication to innovation and operational excellence. The addition of these advanced Boeing aircraft to our fleet will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also become a significant element supporting Turkish Airlines’ 2033 Vision of expanding our fleet to 800 aircraft.

With this agreement, while advancing our close collaboration with the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers, we will continue to support the development of Türkiye’s aviation ecosystem. Moreover, by offering greater connectivity and more long-haul destinations, these aircraft will help attract more visitors to discover our country’s unique cultural heritage and natural beauty, thereby further strengthening Türkiye’s tourism sector. Turkish Airlines, with its unparalleled service approach and unrivalled flight network, will also continue to set the global benchmark in both efficiency and environmental responsibility.”

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope stated: “We are honored that Turkish Airlines has once again chosen the 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX to power its future growth. As a proud partner to Türkiye and the Turkish aviation industry for 80 years, we look forward to continuing our support of Turkish Airlines as they expand operations and deliver exceptional experiences to their passengers."

Turkish Airlines operates more than 200 Boeing aircraft, among them 787-9, 777, 737 MAX, Next-Generation 737 and 777 Freighters. With this agreement, the carrier will soon introduce the largest member of the 787 family, the 787-10. Addition of these new Dreamliners will reduce operating costs with their 25% fuel efficiency advantage while increasing both passenger and cargo capacity, thus supporting high-demand routes particularly across the United States, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

While the expansion of the 787 Dreamliner fleet will strengthen Turkish Airlines’ long-haul capabilities, the 737 MAX aircraft will enhance efficiency and flexibility on short- and medium-haul routes. At the same time, their advanced cargo capacity and operational versatility will further reinforce Istanbul’s role as a strategic hub for both passenger and cargo transport.

Turkish Airlines continues to lead the way in the aviation industry, consistently delivering unparalleled service and unforgettable experiences above the clouds to its guests. This acquisition reinforces the airline’s commitment to offering travellers the most comfortable travel options available.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 505 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 355 worldwide destinations as 302 international and 53 domestics in 131 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey. The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,837 daily flights to over 1,160 airports in 192 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines. Star Alliance Press Office: Tel: +65 8729 6691 Email: mediarelations@staralliance.com Visit our website or connect with us on social media: