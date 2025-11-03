Dubai, Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world relaunched its flights between Istanbul and Sulaymaniyah which were stopped on April 2023. Already possessing a strong network in the country with flights to Baghdad, Basra, Erbil, Kirkuk, and Najaf, flag carrier once again connects Iraq to the world with a total of six gateways.

Starting on 2 November 2025, flights between İstanbul Airport and Sulaymaniyah International Airport are going to be operated with four weekly frequencies reciprocally on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. On 2026 Summer Schedule, flights are set to be increased to daily as of 27 March 2026.

On the relaunch of flag carrier’s Sulaymaniyah flights, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated; “We are glad to relaunch our Sulaymaniyah flights, connecting this destination which boasts rich cultural and natural heritage to the world with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines. With this route, we will not only further strengthen our presence in the region but also continue to contribute to the trade and cultural ties between Türkiye and Iraq.”

Winter 2025 Schedule FL. NO START END DAYS DEP ARR TK 808 02.11.2025 27.03.2026 Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday IST 22:30 01:10 ISU TK 809 03.11.2025 28.03.2026 Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday ISU 02:40 05:40 IST

*All times are local.

Turkish Airlines guests will be able to travel between Istanbul and Sulaymaniyah starting from USD 325, thus accessing flag carrier’s unrivaled global flight network which boasts 355 destinations in 131 countries worldwide. These fares are based on Turkish Airlines’ official website and may vary in sales offices and agencies.

For more information on Turkish Airlines and its flight schedules, please visit www.turkishairlines.com, call 444 0 849, or contact any Turkish Airlines sales office.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 512 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 355 worldwide destinations as 302 international and 53 domestics in 131 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com

About Star Alliance:

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey. The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,837 daily flights to over 1,160 airports in 192 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines. Star Alliance Press Office: Tel: +65 8729 6691 Email: mediarelations@staralliance.com Visit our website or connect with us on social media: