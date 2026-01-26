Dubai United Arab Emirates 26th January - Leading online gifting platform FNP.AE has appointed Trivium as its creative agency to lead its next phase of brand activity in the UAE.



Under the partnership, Trivium will oversee FNP.AE’s creative strategy in the UAE, leading integrated campaign development and execution across platforms. The appointment reflects Trivium’s strength in insight-led thinking and its ability to deliver creative work that is culturally relevant and rooted in regional behaviour.

As part of the mandate, Trivium is the creative agency behind FNP.AE’s ongoing brand awareness campaign, Gift it like you mean it, which is currently live across the UAE. The campaign spans digital, social, radio and outdoor channels, with bilingual execution in English and Arabic, reinforcing FNP.AE’s presence across key touchpoinats in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

In addition to the brand awareness campaign, Trivium has also conceptualised and produced FNP.AE’s 2026 Valentine’s campaign, further underlining the scope of the agency’s ongoing creative remit and long-term partnership with the brand.

Commenting on the appointment, Sharath Premkumar, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Trivium, said: “Our approach to creativity at Trivium is rooted in cultural relevance and an understanding of how people in the UAE live, celebrate and connect.

Creative storytelling sits at the heart of what we do, and this partnership with FNP.AE allows us to bring that thinking to life through work that feels authentic, meaningful and regionally resonant.”

The win adds to Trivium’s growing footprint in the UAE market, as the independent agency continues to partner with regional and international brands across sectors including hospitality, entertainment, e-commerce and lifestyle.

Founded in 2011, Trivium is an independent creative agency based in the UAE. The agency partners with brands across the Middle East, delivering integrated creative solutions acro