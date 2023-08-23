The 11th consecutive annual report covers major achievements in the domain of ESG under the theme ‘Driving Sustainable Logistics’. The report is compliant with the GHG (Greenhouse Gas Accounting) and GLEC (Global Logistics and Emissions Council) frameworks, in addition to the existing frameworks like Global Reporting Initiative, UN Global Compact, and UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“We have been practicing sustainability long before it became today’s imperative. Our wide-ranging mitigation measures and mechanisms are monitored, and publicly reported in our annual Sustainability Report – since 2012,” explained Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne.

Tristar has disclosed its carbon footprint through the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and is a member of the First Movers Coalition (FMC) launched by the US government and World Economic Forum (WEF) with pledge to purchase products and services that are low or near zero as possible.

All Tristar ocean-going vessels are compliant with the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), and their Carbon Intensity Indicators (CII) adhere to IMO standards. This year, Tristar plans to achieve more efficient management of energy, water, and waste, and introduce biodiesel or alternate sustainable fuels.

-Ends-

About

Tristar Group is a global business, headquartered in Dubai, which offers end-to-end fuel logistics solutions to blue-chip clients including international and national oil companies, and intergovernmental organizations. Its integrated energy logistics platform spans road and maritime transportation, specialized warehousing, fuel farm management, commercial aviation refueling, and turnkey fuel supply operations. The company has a global presence in 29 countries and territories across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Pacific, the Americas, and Europe.