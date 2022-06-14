Being recognised by prestigious awarding organizations

Sharjah, UAE: re.life, the UAE-based digital ecosystem disrupting the trading and logistics industries, has won three separate awards as announced within the first quarter of the year. The awards recognise re.life’s innovations as a start-up, specifically for its platforms re.life collect and re.life market.

MEA Business Awards recognised re.life as “Innovative Tech Solution of the Year” for 2021, particularly with regards to re.life collect, a platform that is uberising logistics services by connecting users with reliable drivers, trucks and moving personnel, on-demand or at a defined time. Innovation and Excellence Awards 2022 awarded re.life market, the B2B marketplace for online recyclables trading, “Specialist Trading Solution of The Year”. Additionally, Build 2021 Recycling & Waste Management Awards awarded re.life market with “Best Recyclables Trading Solution” of 2021.

Salim Sultan Al Owais, CEO of re.life, commented on the triple win saying: “These awards recognise the transformative impact that re.life collect and re.life market are having. I’m proud that we are realising our vision to reimagine the way people can live, work and offer the next level of convenience through our platforms.”

Founded as a next-generation digital ecosystem, re.life develops smart platforms that aim to simplify B2B and B2C transactions, as well as provide individual users better access to services. re.life market is the company’s second platform, which has set a new benchmark for the recyclables trading industry. As a virtual marketplace for recyclables trading, the platform eliminates the middleman between buyers and sellers, saving time, and offering a transparent bidding process. Currently, re.life market connects buyers and sellers of recovered commodities, including cardboard and paper; glass; ferrous and non-ferrous metals, aluminium and light metal scrap, plastic, rubber, textiles and wood.

Since its launch in June 2021 , re.life market has seen an exponential increase in user traffic by onboarding more than 200 buyers and sellers, which the re.life CEO attributes to the unparalleled convenience, accessibility and market visibility. “re.life market is designed to be a transparent and convenient one-stop destination for all recyclables trading activity. It connects motivated buyers and genuine sellers, while offering real-time visibility on the market landscape and commodity prices. Through the platform, buyers have been able to purchase commodities that are in short supply in the traditional market. Similarly with bid transparency, sellers have been able to command good prices for their commodities, often at higher prices than the market average depending on demand,” Al Owais said.

The awards recognise the growing user base and demand for a platform like re.life market, which has led re.life to further develop and scale its platform for entry into new territories. “Recyclables traders everywhere need a solution that enables a smooth, hassle-free trade. We believe re.life market is that solution. We are currently exploring replicating the platform’s success in the UAE to new markets such as India,” the re.life CEO added.

Prior to re.life market, the company had launched its inaugural platform, re.life collect, which connects individuals and businesses with expert movers and transportation companies in the UAE using live tracking technology. Individual users can use the app to move homes, accessing the full scope of moving and packing services on-demand or at a specified time. For businesses and enterprises, re.life collect offers the “Move” service or “Renting-A-Truck”. The Move service allows enterprise clients to move heavy, bulky items from one location to another, with various sizes of trucks available depending on the shipment. Alternatively, Enterprise clients can also Rent-A-Truck for a whole day to streamline and complete shipments, offering a cost-effective alternative to buying or leasing their own fleet.

Al Owais said, “Both re.life collect and re.life market have disrupted their industries. re.life collect provides the next level of access when it comes to moving goods, for individuals as well as businesses, saving time, money and effort. Similarly, re.life market is resolving all the major pain points of buyers and sellers in the recyclables trading industry, proving itself as a solution that is becoming more and more essential for trading activity.”

“As re.life, winning prestigious awards such as these inspires us even further. We are committed to further enhancing the re.life market and re.life collect platforms and in turn improve lives, businesses and society through digital transformation. Not just in the UAE, but across the Middle East and beyond.”

About re.life

re.life is a next-generation digital ecosystem that provides smart platforms that simplify business-to-business and business-to-consumer transactions. It was launched based on research and insights from the market, and in response to the demands of a digital economy which values convenience, efficiency and immediacy as fundamental decision drivers. Offering streamlined solutions for sectors including logistics, recyclables and waste management re.life has been enabling people and businesses to make faster, smarter decisions to operate more economically.​ And with a growing consumer demand and urgency to be more sustainable, re.life’s single-stop digital platforms have been transforming industries and empowering sustainability-centric decision-making. It currently offers two platforms – re.life collect and re.life market.

To access the re.life collect app you can download it from the App store using this link https://apps.apple.com/us/app/re-life-collect/id1547581497 and from the Google Play Store using this link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.relifecollect .

To access the re.life market app you can download it from the App store using this link https://apps.apple.com/us/app/re-life-market/id1550599019 and from the Google Play Store using this link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.relifemarketmobile

For more information on re.life, please visit: www.relife.com