Trinasolar, a global leader in smart solar and energy storage solutions, has been awarded the Silver Medal in EcoVadis 2025 Sustainability Rating for its excellent performance in environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. With an overall score of 72/100, Trinasolar ranks among the top 12% of over 150,000 companies assessed worldwide.

The company excelled particularly in environment (79 points) and sustainable procurement (76 points), underscoring its ongoing leadership in sustainable development and supply chain management.

“For eleven consecutive years, Trinasolar has participated in the EcoVadis sustainability rating, demonstrating our enduring commitment to sustainability and transparency. As the Silver Medal this year honors only the top 15% of companies worldwide, this recognition underscores our continued dedication to lasting value for our customers,” said Zhang Hongzhi, Head of EHS Department at Trinasolar.

Trinasolar integrates its SOLAR sustainability management concept into global practice, advancing sustainable manufacturing and enhancing energy efficiency. In 2024, the company implemented 47 energy-saving projects across 32 production bases, achieving a total electricity consumption reduction of 55,496 MWh and generating 223,794 MWh of on-site renewable electricity. In addition, the company earned the AA rating for PV supply chain traceability from TÜV Rheinland, covering all stages from polysilicon to modules, the highest possible rating, underscoring the transparency and reliability of its supply chain.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

