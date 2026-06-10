United Arab Emirates – Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ecohope Solar, a global PV and ESS solutions provider with offices in China, Thailand and the UAE. The MoU was signed at SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, one of the world’s largest solar industry exhibitions.

Under the MoU, Ecohope Solar intends to purchase and distribute 600MW of Trinasolar’s latest Vertex N G3 and Vertex S+ G3 modules over three years. The cooperation will support residential and commercial solar projects across Southeast Asia, with Thailand as a key market, and across the wider Middle East and Africa, with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a key focus region.

Powered by Trinasolar’s latest n-type i-TOPCon Ultra technology, the Vertex G3 modules offer high power output of up to 760W, high efficiency of up to 24.5% and strong bifacial performance for high-power commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications. Its low-voltage design enables more power per string and greater energy density, helping reduce balance-of-system (BOS) requirements and lower levelised cost of electricity (LCOE).

Vertex S+ G3 applies the same technology in a compact, durable dual-glass format for residential and commercial rooftops, supporting higher output from limited roof space.

Henry Yuan, Founder and CEO of Ecohope Solar, said: “Customers across our markets are under pressure to deliver stronger project returns from every installation. The Vertex G3 portfolio gives us access to high-output, reliable module technology that supports better system design and long-term value. This cooperation strengthens our ability to serve customers across Southeast Asia the Middle East and Africa with solutions that match real market requirements.”

Todd Li, President of Trinasolar Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, said: “Ecohope Solar has a strong regional footprint across PV and energy storage, making it a relevant partner as customers move toward more integrated energy solutions. Through this MoU, we are expanding access to Trinasolar’s latest i-TOPCon Ultra module portfolio while laying the groundwork for potential cooperation across PV and storage solutions.”

The MoU reflects Trinasolar’s ability to support partners across complex regional markets with global technology, manufacturing and local service capabilities, helping customers access high-efficiency modules and energy storage solutions as project requirements evolve.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

For media inquiries please contact:

Mariam Agag – PR Manager, Trinasolar MEA

Email: mariam.agag@trinasolar.com

Lojayne Mohsen – Senior Consultant, Fekra Communications

Email: lojayne.mohsen@fekracomms.com