Recently, UL Solutions, a leading safety science authority, awarded Trina Storage the energy storage industry’s first IEC 61508 Functional Safety Process Certificate – a milestone validated by ANAB (U.S.) and IAF (International Accreditation Forum) multilateral recognition. Dr. Sheng Yun, VP of Trina Storage’s Product Research Institute, and Sam Wei, UL Solutions’ Global & Strategic Accounts Director for Greater China, attended the certification ceremony.

Standard - driven: Redefining Safety Benchmarks

As the foundational international standard for functional safety, IEC 61508 regulates the safety requirements for electronic devices throughout the entire process, from design and development to operation and maintenance. IEC 61508 lays the foundation for industry specific standards such as ISO 26262 (automotive) and IEC 61511 (industrial) which have had a profound impact on global industries. By quantifying Safety Integrity Levels, the standard empowers Trina Storage to deploy proactive safeguards against critical risks – from thermal runaway prevention to battery management system (BMS) failure mitigation.

Amid growing system complexity, Trina Storage’s certification demonstrates unparalleled competency in risk control. Leveraging its vertically integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities, the company has established a world-class functional safety framework spanning design, production, and operation & maintenance – significantly enhancing product reliability.

Authoritative Certification: Powering the Industry Future

Dr. Sheng Yun emphasized: "This certification validates our holistic functional safety management system and reflects Trina Storage’s engineering excellence. We’ll continue advancing safety practices aligned with global leading methodologies and contributing to the development of the industry.”

Sam Wei of UL Solutions noted: "The energy storage sector relies on functional safety to maintain safe operating conditions for energy storage, whether through the use of a battery management system, charging station, inverters or other control systems for safe operation. We at UL Solutions are honored Trina Storage turned to us to apply our testing expertise to confirm their mitigation of potential safety risks."

As a global leader in energy storage solutions, Trina Storage is always committed to creating extremely safe products and a reliable service. In the future, Trina Storage will continue to collaborate closely with international authoritative institutions such as UL Solutions, leveraging innovation to empower clients with state-of-the-art energy solutions.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy.