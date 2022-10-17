Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), a leader in construction technology, hosted its annual Tekla User Days (TUD) virtual event on October 12 and 13, 2022, to advance the skillset as well as the expertise in Tekla software of several Tekla experts, Tekla users, and construction industry professionals across the Middle East and India.

The event kicked off with Paul Wallett, Regional Director of Trimble Solutions, Middle East and India giving an insight on the construction landscape in the region and how various construction technologies have played a prominent role in successfully delivering projects on time. The event offered a glimpse into the immersive world of digital construction, offering industry professionals, contractors, and engineers the chance to interact with Tekla specialists and polish their Tekla skills and knowledge, as well as explore the newest Tekla 2022 features and offerings. In addition, the participants were presented with several case studies from the Middle East and India highlighting various industry concepts of Building Information Model (BIM), Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Robotics, along with several workshops, trainings, live Q&A sessions, project presentations, and numerous competitions organised by the Trimble.

Tekla is Trimble's state-of-the-art digital software solution which has been employed on several impressive structures in the Middle East such as the Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, Ain Dubai, and One Za'abeel tower. This solution has significantly aided in enhancing productivity, as well as on-time completion of these complex structures. This testifies the significance of incorporating such cutting-edge technologies and solutions while constructing intricate structures. Through the virtual event, Trimble aimed at educating industry professionals and experts on the various advantages of diverse innovative technologies in the construction sector. By doing so, it intends to encourage them to utilise these innovations alongside their expertise to create more state-of-the-art structures, which will contribute to the UAE’s vision for the future.

Paul Wallett, the Regional Director of Trimble, Middle East and India, said: “We are pleased that this year’s Tekla User Days event was a huge success. The Tekla User Days is a significant event for Trimble, and this year, we were able to train many professionals from the Middle East and India, along with demonstrating various advanced features of the new Tekla 2022 version. Lack of knowledge on using the latest technologies is one of the main reasons why companies fail to adopt these innovations. Professionals in the construction sector must be highly trained and well-educated on employing the modern technologies prevalent in the industry. Our virtual TUD is aimed at addressing these problems and enhancing the skills of all Tekla users. All the attendees were given a chance to engage in this virtual event and develop new skill sets. We look forward to seeing them incorporate these software solutions into upcoming projects in the Middle East.”

He added: “Being a pioneer in the digital construction technology, we have been relentlessly striving to transform the construction industry with our most advanced technologies and solutions such as the Connected Construction and other various digital software services. These solutions are capable of driving sustainability and productivity in the construction sector, as well as help mitigate errors during every construction phase. Our several digital software services have been effectively deployed on numerous key projects in the Middle East and India, including the Statue of Unity in India and a stadium in Qatar preparing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022. During the Tekla User Days event, we also shed light on how construction using smart technologies such as BIM digital twins, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the use of robotics enables experts to simplify complex project constructions, efficiently manage construction schedules, and enhance project efficacy.”

Key topics discussed during the event were ‘BIM: From Revolution to Evolution, ‘All new Tekla Structures 2022 – Feature Presentations’, ‘Empowering Tekla Users with self-sufficiency’, ‘Sustainable impact of paperless organisations’, and ‘The Future is Now for Robots in Construction”.

With its innovative tools and technologies, Trimble endeavors to expedite the digital transition of the construction sector. The event was part of these efforts, targeted at making the future of construction industry more efficient, through ground-breaking innovations and advancements.

