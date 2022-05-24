Cairo, Egypt:– Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, presented industry-leading enterprise security innovations and insights at the Future of Data Centers (FDC) Summit 2022 in Cairo, Egypt, all aimed at further strengthening the country’s security infrastructure and protecting its digital ambitions. Organized under the auspices and presence of Egypt Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, the fourth edition of the summit took place from 22 – 23 May at the InterContinental Cairo Citystars and provided a unique opportunity to explore and discover practical and successful implementations of modern technologies that empower businesses to drive growth and achieve a more secure and smarter future.

As a Technology Partner, Trend Micro emphasized the importance of Zero Trust and Operational Technology Security by showcasing the cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that support organizations in securely navigating their digital transformation journeys. The company also shed light on the importance of attracting skilled youth to the cybersecurity space.

The opening day of the event saw Mohamed Ibrahim, Network and Cloud Business Development Director - Trend Micro Middle East & Africa, share insight into the key elements and operational technology solutions needed to protect industrial systems and networks from cyberattacks. In addition, HebatAllah Mamdouh, Technical Account Manager and Trainer at Trend Micro NAL delivered a session at FDC Stars. The talk titled ' The Power of Youth in Cybersecurity' discussed the importance of attracting young talent across the cybersecurity space.

On Day 2, Ibrahim Youssef, Technical Leader, Trend Micro North Africa and the Levant, discussed the adoption of Zero Trust (ZT) and its impact on the digital ecosystem. As an ideal architectural goal for network security, the ZT approach assumes that every transaction, entity, and identity is not to be trusted until it is monitored and maintained over a significant period. A better understanding of ZT is required, alongside solutions that secure identity verification, consistently evaluate all transactions, and base operations on the assumption that nothing is secured until everything is clear.

“It is always exciting to support an event that brings together the world’s brightest minds, future-proof tools, and valuable insights,” said Ashraf Serag, Country Manager, Egypt, Trend Micro. “Through the evolving threat landscape, it is important that we discover and implement the most secure strategies that securely incorporate technologies such as AI, IoT, 5G, and cloud capabilities to enhance the country’s digital transformation journey. Trend Micro remains dedicated to delivering leading cybersecurity solutions and practices to both the private and public sector, as they continuously strive to build a stronger digital economy through transformative innovation.”

Trend Micro’s participation in the FDC comes after the company’s 2021 Annual Cybersecurity Report found that in Egypt, cybersecurity solutions detected and blocked 29,148,814 email threats last year, preventing 3,622,037 malicious URL victim attacks, while identifying and stopping 1,457,202 malware attacks. Moreover, as remote work has become the norm, Smart Home Network (SHN) solutions blocked 15,495 inbound and outbound attacks, and shielded 12,232,980 SHN events from hackers to target and control home devices, according to the report.

