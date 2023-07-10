Amman, Jordan: – Jordan celebrated “Jordan IPv6 National Day”, a stepping stone towards its digital future. Co-hosted by the RIPE Network Coordination Centre (RIPE NCC) and Jordan's Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), the event marks an emblematic achievement in implementing the Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) countrywide.

The National IPv6 Day equips mobile operators, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and a broad spectrum of Internet stakeholders with the technical acumen necessary for a seamless IPv6 deployment. This initiative by TRC and RIPE NCC aims at highlighting the significance of IPv6 for bolstering Internet security and economic growth. Jordan is currently leading in IPv6 connectivity in the region with exceptional speed and performance that surpasses other countries. This achievement was made possible by the close cooperation between the RIPE NCC, TRC, and mobile operators in Jordan.

At the inaugural ceremony, Dr Nael Adwan, TRC vice chairman of the board of commissioners, stated, "Today, we announce Jordan as an IPv6-enabled country. While we are at the onset, we are relentless in our pursuit to ensure future readiness." He further assured the audience of TRC's commitment to fulfilling Jordan's digital aspirations by facilitating the transition to a robust digital economy equipped with advanced network technologies such as IPv6.

In his opening address, Dr Chafic Chaya, Public Policy and Government Affairs Regional Manager at the RIPE NCC, applauded Jordan's progressive initiatives towards IPv6 deployment. "The RIPE NCC remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the Internet landscape in Jordan and the Arab region. We are dedicated to fostering an environment of knowledge sharing and collaborative learning,” Chaya said.

The morning session of the National IPv6 Day gave insights into coming Jordan's comprehensive IPv6 strategy and roadmap. It was marked by vibrant panel discussions led by Engineer Jad Elcham, Regional Program Manager at the RIPE NCC, which saw the active participation of the CEOs and decision-makers from various mobile operators and ISPs. The exchange was centred on best practices, shared experiences, challenges, opportunities, and strategic measures to keep pace with the IPv6 deployment at local and global levels.

In the afternoon’s General Meeting, Jordan ISPs, mobile operators, technical communities, and related stakeholders delved into critical topics like defining the fundamentals of IPv6, network security and manageability and addressing the growing demand for Internet access. The discussions particularly emphasised the era of mass connectivity marked by the deployment of 5G, the rise of mobile phone users, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Smart Cities.

The accelerating pace of digital technology and the escalating demand for Internet services worldwide are critical drivers for economic growth and entrepreneurship. The events like National IPv6 Day, and the vital collaboration between TRC and the RIPE NCC play a pivotal role in promoting sustainable development and driving economic growth and the internet ecosystem. By sharing experiences with network operators, the RIPE NCC empowers them to navigate rapid technological shifts and prepare for future requirements, effectively contributing to developing a resilient, globally connected digital Jordan.

-Ends-

About the TRC

The TRC is the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Jordan. Established in 1995, its primary role is to regulate and supervise the telecommunications sector in Jordan. TRC's responsibilities include issuing licenses, setting regulations, promoting competition, and ensuring consumer protection in the telecommunications industry. https://trc.gov.jo/

About the RIPE NCC:

The RIPE NCC is an independent, not-for-profit membership organisation that supports the infrastructure of the Internet through technical coordination in Europe, the Middle East and parts of Central Asia. The most prominent activity of the RIPE NCC is to act as the Regional Internet Registry (RIR), providing global Internet resources and related services (IPv4, IPv6 and AS Numbers) to members in the RIPE NCC service region. The RIPE NCC also provides services for the benefit of the Internet community at large. The RIPE NCC operates from its main office in Amsterdam and from its regional office in Dubai. www.ripe.net

For more information, please contact:

Dr Chafic Chaya

Regional Manager, Public Policy and Government Affairs, Middle East Region

RIPE NCC

Email: cchaya@ripe.net

Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com