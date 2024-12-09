UAE: With a visionary team of industry veterans, Dubai is increasingly growing into an ideal investment hub with high sales and rental returns. Tranquil Infra, a boutique developer that specializes in niche real estate projects is at the forefront of reshaping Dubai’s skyline unveiling Blossom76, an epitome of true elegance with exceptional living, rising majestically in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.

Blossom76 offers 111 residences – Spacious Studios, 1 Bed Apartments with Study and Plunge Pool, 2 Bed Apartments with Laundry, Study, and a Private Plunge Pool. Recreational Amenities include a beautiful mix of Kids play area, Swimming pool with a Water feature, Panoramic Rooftop Gym, Yoga Space, BBQ & Outdoor Deck, with retail spaces on the ground floor and a lot more. Contemporary Design with Premium Fixtures & Fittings, Blossom76 is the right blend of style and luxury. Starting at AED 595,888/-, this architectural marvel is designed where each residence exudes an unmatched grandeur and exquisite lifestyle for the modern cosmopolitans.

Dr. Sharad Nair, Co-Founder & Chairman, “We harness quality, innovation, and sustainability to create value for investors. At Tranquil, we don’t just build homes; we craft lifestyles. We bring a fresh perspective to the market, blending cutting-edge design with unparalleled craftsmanship amidst Dubai’s bustling cityscape. We are setting a new standard for refined living, promising boutique residences that reflect elegance, sophistication, and timeless allure.”

Aditya Khurana, Co-Founder & Managing Director, “Tranquil Infra Developers aspires to create iconic developments that become benchmarks in the industry, known for their architectural brilliance, sustainable design, and exceptional quality. We believe in creating communities and lifestyles that embody tranquility and elegance. We offer smart and flexible investment opportunities that offer high ROI and develop properties that reflect our unwavering commitment to quality and tranquility.”

Despite economic fluctuations worldwide, experts foresee property prices in the UAE are projected to climb a further 5 to 7 % annually in 2024 and 2025, driven by surging demand for affordable and mid-market communities that far outstrips available supply.

As a standout performer in Dubai’s real estate landscape, the current demand for off-plan properties in JVC remains robust. With an average price of AED 1,450 per square foot, JVC is an attractive investment proposition for those looking to invest in real estate that promises growth, returns, affordability, family-friendly amenities, luxury, quality, and strategic location.

Since January 2020, JVC has accounted for 10.64% of overall registered sales in Dubai. Between 2012-2024 JVC apartment rents have appreciated by 188%, with studios, 1 and 2 bed apartments fetching over 8% - 10% ROI, with a yield of over 6.67%. This indicates a favorable rental market, buoyed by strong demand from tenants attracted to the district’s family-oriented amenities and well-developed infrastructure. Tenants are gradually becoming property owners as rent prices rise due to an increase in the number of foreign workers entering the country.

In October 2024, Dubai’s real estate market continued its robust performance, Property transactions reached a staggering AED 61.2 billion in sales value. Out of which 70% of the sales volume were off plan and 30% was secondary market.

JVC in October 2024 has been a top performer with recorded transactions volume at 1,487 and sales value of AED 1.5 billion followed by Business Bay Sales volume at 1,135 transaction and sales value at AED 2.6 billion.

Sales breakdown by Category saw Apartments leading at 15,642 Units | AED 28 billion by value | 67% increase compared to last year while:

- Villas: 3,858 Units | AED 21 billion by value | 97% increase compared to last year

- Commercial: 422 Units | AED 913 million by value | -1.3% decrease compared to last year

- Plots: 533 Units | AED 11 billion by value | 21% increase compared to last year

Sales volume breakdown by price range: Below 1 million: 25% | Between 1-2 million: 35% | Between 2-3 million: 19% | Between 3-5 million: 12% |Above 5 million: 9%

﻿Blossom76 show apartment is available for viewing at their experience center located in Bay Square, building 8, Office - 107 & 108 and is set for a strong launch, with construction slated to begin on 1st January 2025 and handover scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. The project is backed by a strong team, partnering with industry leaders like Emsquare Engineering Consultants for design, supervision and architecture, Adnann Contracting LLC as contractors, and Lawyer Point for legal advisory services. Additionally, Deja Vu and Allegiance will handle the sales channels, contributing to a well-rounded and promising start for the development.

Tranquil Infra Developers will continue to explore and launch new & upcoming spectacular Residential and Commercial Real Estate Projects to make its mark in UAE’s Real Estate landscape.

About Tranquil Infra Developers

With a vision to redefine luxury living in Dubai, Tranquil Infra Developers aim to be the foremost choice for discerning clients seeking not just a residence, but a lifestyle that embodies tranquility, elegance, sophistication through innovative design, using the latest architectural trends and technologies to create stunning, functional homes. Engaging only the finest materials and construction practices to ensure durability & unmatched quality, Tranquil Infra Developers prioritize sustainability with eco-friendly practices and materials that foster vibrant, inclusive communities where residents feel connected and at home. The team comprises highly qualified, experienced, and skilled professionals, ensuring the highest standards of quality and excellence in every project.

