Dubai: TPConnects Technologies, an IATA-certified global travel technology provider, today announced its partnership with Panasoft Global Software Solutions, as the official distributor for Iris in Greece and Cyprus. This strategic appointment accelerates TPConnects’ European expansion while addressing growing demand for unified airline content management among regional travel sellers.

Enabling Modern Airline Retailing for Travel Sellers

Through this partnership, Panasoft will bring Iris’ advanced content aggregation and retailing capabilities to travel agencies and sellers across the region, enabling them to access and manage airline content from New Distribution Capability (NDC), Global Distribution Systems (GDS), and Low-Cost Carriers (LCC) through a single, unified interface.

Iris is seamlessly integrated with Panasoft’s back-office platforms, allowing bookings created in Iris to be automatically uploaded into the agency’s operational, accounting, and reporting systems. This eliminates manual re-entry, reduces operational errors, and ensures full end-to-end workflow continuity from booking to settlement.

With Iris, Greek and Cypriot travel sellers can benefit from faster shopping responses, broader access to private and negotiated fares, enhanced merchandising, and modern post-booking servicing — all while maintaining control over payments, credit, and workflows.

Key Benefits of Iris:

Unified airline content across NDC, GDS, and LCC sources[GP1]

Faster shopping via Light Shopping API and flexible date search

Expanded inventory access including competitive fares and richer airline offers

Streamlined servicing through advanced order management

Payment flexibility and credit control, including IATA EasyPay and UATP

Automatic synchronization of bookings with Panasoft back-office systems for accounting, reporting, and operational processing

Simple setup enabling rapid deployment

Industry Perspective

“Greece and Cyprus travel sellers face a critical challenge: accessing modern airline content without increasing operational complexity,” said Giuseppe Candela, VP Global Sales at TPConnects Technologies. “Our partnership with Panasoft delivers a practical solution – the Iris platform offers unified content aggregation: NDC, LCC and all four major GDS through a single interface. Our partnership with Panasoft means agencies can consolidate their content access and be operational in days, gaining both simplicity and comprehensive coverage.”

Travel sellers in Greece and Cyprus are demanding richer airline content, faster shopping, and more control over the booking experience,” said Makis Serafimides, Senior Partner at Panasoft Global Software Solutions. “The direct integration between Iris and Panasoft’s back-office systems ensures that bookings flow automatically into the agency’s operational environment, enabling true end-to-end automation. Iris enables us to meet these expectations by offering broader content, an intuitive user interface, and ancillary options that drive both customer satisfaction and margin improvement - without forcing agencies to manage technical complexity. Partnering with TPConnects strengthens our ability to support our customers and enable them to grow revenue in an increasingly competitive market.”

For more information:

To learn more about Iris or to inquire about onboarding in Greece, visit www.panasoft.gr, contact Panasoft Global Software Solutions at sales@panasoft.gr or +30 211 102 9300.

About Panasoft Global Software Solutions

Founded in Greece in 1997, Panasoft is a leading travel technology provider specializing in software solutions for travel agencies, tour operators, and airlines. Panasoft is the market leader in Greece and Cyprus and has an established international presence across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and an authorized Sabre Red App Developer.

About TPConnects

TPConnects is granted Airline Retailing Maturity status under the IATA ARMi programme and has received IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) Certification, underscoring the company’s position as a leader in travel retailing innovation.

TPConnects is actively expanding its presence in markets with growing demand for modern airline distribution and retailing solutions, leveraging the advantages of the IATA NDC standardization. Travel industry organizations interested in joining TPConnects’ International Reseller Program can learn more and apply at tpconnects.com/partnerships.

For more information about TPConnects, please visit tpconnects.com.

Follow TPConnects on LinkedIn for company information and career postings.

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@tpconnects.com