Tourism Seychelles has intensified its marketing efforts in Saudi Arabia by participating as an exhibitor at the TBO Riyadh Event, marking a significant step in expanding its presence in the Saudi market.



The event, held recently, saw over 300 attendees, including leading travel companies from Riyadh, offering a valuable opportunity for tourism professionals to explore new travel opportunities and forge strategic partnerships.



As its first market engagement of 2025 in Saudi Arabia, the event allowed Tourism Seychelles to connect with travel agents, discuss strategies for promoting Seychelles, and explore new collaborative opportunities.



During the event, the Tourism Seychelles representative also took the opportunity to highlight the upcoming FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025, set to take place in Seychelles from 1st-11th May 2025. This historic sporting event, hosted in the Paradise Arena, Mahé, will see 16 teams from around the world competing in a spectacular beach soccer showdown, offering a unique blend of world-class sports with the stunning natural beauty of Seychelles. Travel agents were encouraged to leverage this event as an opportunity to promote Seychelles as an exciting destination for sports tourism, luxury travel, and adventure seekers.



Speaking on the significance of these opportunities, Ahmed Fathallah, Representative of Tourism Seychelles in the Middle East, said: "Seychelles continues to position itself as more than just a leisure destination; we are evolving into a dynamic hub for cultural, luxury, and sports tourism. With the upcoming FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025, along with enhanced air connectivity through Air Seychelles’ new flights, we see great potential to attract more visitors from Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region. Our collaboration with key industry players, including TBO, is instrumental in ensuring that travel agents have the right tools and information to showcase Seychelles as a must-visit destination for their clients."



Tourism Seychelles was pleased to collaborate with TBO, one of the region’s leading B2B travel platforms. The event reinforced the importance of working closely with prominent industry players to expand Seychelles’ presence in the market. As part of this growing alliance, Tourism Seychelles looks forward to taking this partnership a step further by showcasing its presence at the TBO Travel Business Show in Dubai and Qatar in 2025.



Tourism Seychelles remains committed to strengthening relationships with trade partners across the region, ensuring that Seychelles continues to be a top travel choice for visitors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.