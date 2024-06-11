Building on their ongoing commitment to tapping into the Saudi market, Tourism Seychelles Middle East once again left a remarkable impression at the Riyadh Travel Fair 2024, held from May 27th to 29th at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Recognising Saudi Arabia as a vital target market, Tourism Seychelles’ strategic participation highlighted their continuous efforts to boost Seychelles' visibility among travel enthusiasts and industry professionals. This platform served as a crucial opportunity to reinforce their presence and nurture ongoing partnerships in the region.

Joining them in this endeavour were their esteemed partners, Air Seychelles and Luxury Travel (DMC). Their combined presence amplified their impact, showcasing the comprehensive services available through Seychelles' national carrier and a prominent destination management company. Together, they highlighted the ease and excellence of travel to Seychelles.

Ahmed Fathallah, the Tourism Seychelles Middle East representative, underscored the significance of their participation. "Attending this event allowed us to educate Saudi travellers about the diverse experiences Seychelles offers. By maintaining a strong presence in this market, we ensure that Seychelles remains top-of-mind for their future travels," Fathallah remarked.

Contrary to popular belief, Seychelles is not just a haven for couples and honeymooners. The idyllic islands also cater to families, offering a wide array of hotels and activities designed for every type of traveller, whether they seek relaxation or adventure.

Events like the Riyadh Travel Fair provide Tourism Seychelles with invaluable opportunities to reestablish their presence, connect with potential partners, and continuously promote Seychelles as a premier travel destination, with strong support from their industry allies.