HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house CHS at an estimated $261.70 a ton cost and freight included (c&f) for shipment in the second half of July, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Traders said these other trading companies participated in Tuesday’s tender, with their offers per ton c&f: Cargill $271.15, Al Dahra $272.50, Ameropa $269.90, Buildcom $264.77 and Farm Sense $269.

Traders said they received indications Jordan will issue a new tender in the coming days for 120,000 tons of wheat. Offers are expected to be submitted on April 29, with shipment expected to be sought in various combinations in the full month of June and full month of September.

In its previous wheat tender on April 15, Jordan bought around 60,000 tons at an estimated $263 a ton c&f for shipment in the second half of August.

A separate tender from Jordan for up to 120,000 tons of animal feed barley also closes on Wednesday (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Tomasz Janowski)