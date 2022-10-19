Toluna, the global market research and consumer insights company, has just launched a set of capabilities to facilitate and accelerate multi-market research. The upgrade now available on Toluna Start, the company's real-time consumer intelligence platform, allows users to launch market research projects in as many countries as necessary through a single, simplified set-up process. The upgrade also enables the multi-country data to be collected in one single dashboard for easy analysis.

This new set of features will especially benefit brands looking for agile research solutions for their international projects. Advanced users of Toluna Start will enjoy greater ease and speed in creating, launching, and analysing multi-market projects. From the ability to import translations during setup, to the single, centralized report model incorporating all markets for easy global analysis, researchers can field global studies in a much more efficient way.

The key features of Toluna Start’s multimarket research technology include:

Expedited Speed-to-Launch: Ability to build and target unlimited markets through a single, simplified setup.

Global Analysis: Access to datasets in a single, centralized report incorporating all markets for easy analysis.

Translation Management: Options for importing questionnaire translations or creating them in-platform through an intuitive interface.

Maximized Team Efficiency: New, streamlined approach means less time on project setup.

Easily Scalable Approach: Possibility of adding additional markets under the same project at any time.

“Having the ability to execute global research is not enough. Businesses around the world need simple, efficient, agile, and scalable solutions to manage their multimarket studies,” said Georges Akkaoui, Enterprise Account Director and Office Leader at Toluna MEA

“For businesses in the region, understanding changing consumer habits and the market has never been so important. The addition of our new multimarket research capabilities reflects our commitment to continuous innovation by providing our clients with a simpler, faster route to actionable insights—at a time when the speed with which you obtain scalable, high-quality insights is key to every business. A single setup process and centralized global analysis, makes multimarket research easier than ever and scalable too.”

Phil Ahad, Chief Digital Officer for Toluna said, “In a recent study, we surveyed nearly 400 insights and marketing leaders across the globe to understand how rapidly shifting market conditions and consumer needs are pushing them to re-evaluate their insights operations. We found that two-thirds of marketing and insights professionals are focusing on scalability more than ever, and over half are looking for tech platforms that meet their research needs through innovative automation. These enhancements to Toluna Start directly address the evolving needs of all researchers.”

Toluna Start is the industry's first and only end-to-end consumer intelligence platform. Blending leading technology with integrated best-in-class research methodologies, respondent access, and world-class multimarket research capabilities, Toluna Start delivers high-value insights in real-time.

For more information about Toluna Start, please visit: https://tolunastart.com/

