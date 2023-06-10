Muscat – Oman Arab Bank and Alizz Islamic Bank have joined hands with Al Dakhiliyah Governorate represented by Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up office to explore opportunities in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate at the first of its kind Investment Forum. Scheduled to take place on June 11th and June 12th, the preparatory workshop will serve as a platform for the forum to identify investment prospects in areas of agriculture, industry, heritage and tourism in the Governorate as well as gain insights on interested investors. The event is the initial installment in a series that will subsequently expand to the other governorates. Throught these projects, both banks aim to foster innovation, facilitate ease of business and provide equal opportunities for all.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, said: “Together with Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit and the Governor’s office, we are working together to understand the specific needs of each governorate and explore development projects that will yield economic returns on the local communities and ultimately Oman.”

“Achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040 is of incredible importance to the private sector, holding the keys to our economic prosperity and competitiveness, and maintaining pace with regional and global developments. We all have vital roles to play as we strengthen economic relations between the Government and private sector – and the banking industry is a particularly important driver of progress.”

Ali Al Mani, General Manager of Alizz Islamic Bank explained, “This forum is dedicated to advancing economic development of the Governorate of Al Dakhiliya by identifying untapped opportunities. By nurturing and prioritizing the pivotal sectors of industry, tourism, and agriculture, we aim to stimulate robust economic growth and support in creating a thriving and sustainable economy for the governorate.”

Ahlam bint Hamed Al Qassabi, Director of Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Office in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate added, “The governorate is committed to consistently improving the investment environment, with a strong emphasis on three key sectors: industry, heritage and tourism, and agriculture. We are dedicated to channeling our efforts into these sectors. We will diligently examine and evaluate the investment opportunities that arise from the workshop, in close collaboration with various government entities.”

The introductory workshop will host a range of discussion sessions across two days showcasing investment oppoprtunities. It is aimed at bolstering ongoing economic diversification efforts in Al Dakhiliyah, which has experienced a surge in economic development and projects.

-Ends-

