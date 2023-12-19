Doha, Qatar – TOD, the leading sports and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with Cleeng, a leading SaaS platform for Subscriber Retention Management in media and entertainment, to deliver exceptional customer care across its entire subscriber journey including preferred devices.

With the partnership, TOD leverages Cleeng’s best-in-class Subscriber Retention Management™ suite, optimising its subscriber experiences across diverse customer touchpoints from onboarding to post-sales support. It gives subscribers access to dynamic checkout, increased payment options, flexible subscription plans and recurring billing, improved activations, and promotional offers as well as prompt and comprehensive 24/7 customer support with AI-enabled digital tools to handle peak traffic during big sporting events.

“The improved experience will be felt from the first touch through to a top-tier customer support interface that has been a priority since our launch,” commented James Walmsley, Director of Product, Technology, and Analytics at TOD. “This partnership will enable us to deliver a premium user experience worthy of our compelling and unparalleled sports and entertainment content. We’re also excited to leverage Cleeng’s industry expertise to expand our outreach, serve more regional subscribers, and extend 24/7 client support, in both Arabic and English.”

The partnership also enables TOD subscribers to access Cleeng’s propriety Hi5 chatbot - a comprehensive customer support ecosystem crafted to cater to the unique demands of OTT subscribers. Hi5 addresses a wide array of subscriber needs, from streaming issues to payment concerns, and understanding geo-restrictions. It responds to questions, anticipates needs, and offers solutions proactively while fostering satisfaction, and enduring subscriber relationships. Hi5 includes a comprehensive, branded help centre featuring FAQs and video tutorials complemented by multilingual email support and assistance for issues including refund processing, password resetting, cancellations, and content access.

For issues that require a more personalised touch, users can effortlessly transition to agent support, with the option to create a ticket directly within the chatbot which are addressed promptly via email, adhering to a 24-hour fast issue resolution standard.

"I am thrilled to share that Cleeng has been chosen by TOD to best serve and support their subscribers in the MENA region. Our out-of-the-box, flexible, multi-tenant SaaS is designed to simplify the complexities of managing subscriber relations, from payment to support at scale”, commented Gilles Domartini, Cleeng Founder.

Over the last seven years, Cleeng has pioneered customer support within the OTT industry, assembling a specialised team that has assisted more than 200 broadcasters globally, reaching users in over 100 countries, and boasting millions of active users.

About TOD

TOD brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers close to 50,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content including titles from HBO Max, Miramax, Digiturk, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. TOD is also the region’s leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour and all four Grand Slams among the notable ones. Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV

Contact: media@tod.tv