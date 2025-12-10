Casablanca, Morocco – TOD, the sports and entertainment streaming platform by beIN MEDIA GROUP, expands in Morocco with a premium sports experience ahead of a landmark year for football in the Kingdom.

As Morocco prepares to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, demand for high-performance streaming is accelerating. TOD enters the market with momentum, offering fans a more flexible viewing experience designed for today’s always-connected audiences.

This launch delivers 4K streaming, automatic post-match highlights, and personalized features, including watchlists, favourites, and intelligent content recommendations.

At the heart of this experience is TOD360, that brings fans closer to the action with live statistics, multi-view options, timelines, player data, heatmaps, and fan zones. Designed for data-driven football audiences, TOD360 transforms how fans follow matches, whether at home or on the move. French commentary is available for key competitions, alongside commentary in Arabic and English, through collaborations with leading telco operators.

Peter Mrkic, Managing Director at TOD, highlights, “Morocco has some of the most passionate football fans in the world. We see them. We value them. And we want to be present for them in a meaningful way. At TOD, our vision is simple: give every fan the best access, the best quality, and the best experience. We understand the Moroccan fan, bringing seamless viewing opportunities to audiences across the country.”

The expansion aligns closely with Morocco’s rapid digital transformation and the rollout of next-generation network capabilities, including upcoming 5G services. With cloud-based infrastructure, TOD ensures stable, high-quality streaming even during peak viewing periods.

Mrkic adds: “Morocco is moving forward with impressive speed. The country is investing, building, and setting new regional benchmarks. We at TOD want to be part of that momentum.”

Through TOD, Moroccan fans can access one of the most comprehensive sports catalogues available, including the UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup, Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, Formula 1, NBA, ATP Tour, ONE Championship, and all four tennis Grand Slams, alongside a broad range of entertainment content ,including kids’ programming.

Beyond live sport, TOD continues to invest in TOD Originals, its original programming that reflects regional voices and stories, with future titles to be unveiled in 2026. This forms part of a broader ambition to deliver meaningful content for audiences across the region.

About TOD:

TOD is a subscription-based OTT platform by beIN MEDIA GROUP, launched in 2022. It delivers exclusive access to premium sports and entertainment streaming across MENA and Turkey — in 4K, multilingual, and family-friendly formats.

Website: tod.tv

Socials: LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | X | TikTok

For more information and to explore media opportunities, please contact Golin MENA.

Email: teamTOD@golin-mena.com